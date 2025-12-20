Warriors Down Firewolves, 8-6

OSHAWA, ON - After allowing four first quarter goals, goaltender Christian Del Bianco shut the door, stopping 48 shots overall as the Vancouver Warriors hit their Christmas break with a resilient 8-6 victory over the Oshawa Firewolves on Friday night in the GTA.

Vancouver had to fight from behind all game, finally taking their first lead of the game 2:57 into the final quarter, when Victoria's Jesse King bulged the twine and silenced the boisterous and festive Oshawa crowd. Under a minute later, Curtis Dickson scored his second spectacular goal of the game to give the Warriors the lead for good.

In addition to the King and Dickson scores, Keegan Bal and Marcus Klarich tallied twice each for Vancouver while stalwart defender Jackson Suboch scored his first goal in Vancouver colours, opening the Warriors scoring parade in the first quarter.

With the victory, Vancouver wins their second consecutive game and move to 2-1 on the season. Vancouver will now head to the holiday break, with their next game being a trip to Calgary to face the Roughnecks on Friday January 9. Vancouver will return home for Country Night on Friday January 16 when the San Diego Seals make their lone appearance at Rogers Arena. Game time will be at 7 PM PT.

