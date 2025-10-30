Calgary Roughnecks Set to Open 2025 Training Camp
Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks News Release
For Immediate Release Thursday, October 30, 2025
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks will begin preparation for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season on Friday, October 31st, when training camp opens with medical and fitness evaluations ahead of weekend practices. The 2025 Roughnecks Training camp welcomes 37 players consisting of 4 goalies, 20 defenders and 13 forwards. ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER DEFENCE (20) FORWARDS (13) 3 Aiden Hindson 4 Brett McIntyre 5 Davis McCulley 7 Noah Manning 6 Griffin Hall 8 Lukas Olsson 10 Brayden Laity 12 Tanner Cook 11 Tyler Hendrycks 17 Ben Foster 13 Eli Salama 20 Mathieu Gautier 14 Matt Sykes 36 Carson Moyer 15 Matthew Colebrook 48 Justin Morgan 18 Harrison Matsuoka 55 Brayden Mayea 19 Carter Cook 57 Jack Royer 21 Bennett Smith 68 Tyler Pace 22 Caelan Mander 89 Riley Loewen 23 Liam LeClair 97 Haiden Dickson 24 Jordan Neary 25 Jordan Vincent GOALTENDERS (4) 27 Hudson Chivers 1 Colby Bowman 29 Riley Isaacs 34 Cam MacLeod 30 Justin Inacio 40 Tommy Wood 33 Kyle Pepper 88 Aden Walsh 45 Jack Follows
Eight draftees from the 2025 NLL Entry Draft will be in attendance including first round picks Kyle Pepper and Noah Manning, as well as Lukas Olsson, Matthew Colebrook, Jordan Vincent, Hudson Chivers, Tommy Wood, and Jack Royer.
New to the 2025-26 extended roster are Aden Walsh, acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Warriors; Riley Loewen and Davis McCulley, both acquired as unrestricted free agents. Liam LeClair re-joins the squad after an absence in the 2024-25 season due to injury. The team will practice in Calgary on Friday, October 30th at 4:45pm, and Saturday, November 1st at 9:00 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., at the Calgary Soccer Centre.
Friday, Oct 31 - On-Field Sessions Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 - 48 Street SE (Annex - Bravo Field) Session 1: 4:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Media availability is scheduled for 4:30pm pre-practice, with coaches & players as requested. Saturday, Nov 1 - On-Field Sessions Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 - 48 Street SE Session 2: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (Main - South Field) Session 3: 4:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. (Main - North Field) Roughnecks training camp continues in Toronto, November 7th & 8th, before the squad heads to back to Calgary for a preseason scrimmage with the Saskatchewan Rush on November 22nd in Okotoks. The Riggers begin the 2025-26 regular season on the road in Saskatoon, Saturday December 6th at 6:00pm/MST - fans can catch all the action on TSN+. For fans that want to party with the Roughnecks all winter long, season tickets are on sale now at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets
