Roughnecks Downed by Storm

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Edmonton, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks played the Georgia Swarm tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB for the NLL "UnBOXed Series". The Roughnecks fell to the Swarm by a score of 19-9.

The Roughnecks got off to a slow start in Edmonton, as they trailed by a score of 7-1 after the first quarter of play. Tanner Cook scored the lone Roughnecks goal with his 14th of the season. Georgia continued to control play in the second quarter as they extended their lead to 11-2. Haiden Dickson found the back of the net for the Riggers' second goal of the game.

The Swarm started off the third quarter with three straight goals before the Roughnecks answered back with a transition goal by Brayden Mayea. The Riggers then fell into penalty trouble as the Swarm scored back-to-back powerplay goals before Tyler Pace beat Swarm goaltender, Noah Dobson, to bring the score to 16-4 at the end of the third quarter. The Roughnecks began to find their offensive stride in the final frame as Tanner Cook and Riley Loewen each scored on outside shots. However, the Swarm offence continued to produce as the game ended by a score of 19-9.

The Roughnecks next game will be at home on Friday, January 30th at 7:00pm as the Riggers take on the Saskatchewan Rush for the second time this season.







