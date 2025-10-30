Colorado Mammoth Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Colorado Mammoth fans around the world have the team's Nov. 29 season-opener circled for the second-straight campaign as the Burgundy Boys prepare to begin their 18-game quest on the road inside Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Warriors.

Other LOUD HOUSE supporters will be anxiously awaiting the team's home-opener the following month, as lacrosse is primed to invade Ball Arena for the first time this season Dec. 27 when Colorado hosts the Georgia Swarm to ring in the New Year.

But for the 30-some men who are prepared to lay everything they've got on the line en route to showcasing their ability, drive and commitment towards claiming one of the available 25 roster spots on this year's squad, the cutdown deadline leading into Nov. 24 becomes quite the important set of 24 hours.

However, it's what the athletes can put on film and forge into the minds of Mammoth brass over the next four weeks which remains of the utmost importance.

Overall, the Mammoth have invited 17 new faces to this year's camp, six of whom were selected during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.

Colorado's 2025-26 Training Camp roster can be viewed below (listed by position, alphabetically).

2025-26 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Jameson Bucktooth, Brian Cameron, Kaymen Diabo, Andrew Kew, Ryan Lee, Will Malcom, Ben McDonald, Dylan McIntosh, Owen Rahn, Braedon Saris, Sebastian Simonson, Zach Terry, Thomas Vela, Aaron Woods

Defensemen: Reese Barnes, Jalen Chaster, Conner Cook, Brett Craig, Owen Down, Tim Edwards, Jordan Gilles, Jake Harrington, Dylan Hess, Robert Hope, Warren Jeffrey, AJ Mercurio, Connor Nock, Brian Simmons, Ari Stevens, Ben Stewart, Nathan Woods

Goaltenders: Kaleb Martin, Dillon Ward, Nathan Whittom

Faceoff Specialist: Matthew Paolatto

For veteran players and prospects alike, the aforementioned four-week session begins Oct. 30 in the form of travelling to the Mile High City Thursday and reuniting with fellow athletes and front office personnel from the black and burgundy organization at team dinner.

Once the crew has been formally welcomed back to 5280 territory while getting a better understanding of exactly what kind of workouts, competition and personnel puzzles await, the hard work begins early Friday as team activities ramp up at Foothills Fieldhouse in Lakewood, Colorado.

Add in another spirited Media Day session inside Ball Arena, some medical evaluations and a whole bunch of catching up from the offseason and the team's initial 72 hours of bonding, training and learning will set the table for Colorado's final three weeks of Training Camp outside of Denver.

Once weekend two rolls around, the Mammoth are set to head east to Six Nations for a set of practices before scrimmaging the Halifax Thunderbirds during the team's first preseason showcase of the year. Heading back east for the third weekend of action, Colorado is primed to visit the Toronto Rock Athletic Center for some additional reps and stretches before going head-to-head with the new-look Toronto Rock.

Wrapping things up on the West Coast in Week 4, the Burgundy Boys will look to put the finishing touches on their ramp-up grinds in the greater Vancouver area, set to face the reloaded Vancouver Warriors for the final scrimmage of the preseason.

Representing the final pieces of the preseason personnel puzzle, Colorado's final roster cuts are expected to be communicated Monday, Nov. 24, while the NLL will begin its 2025-26 campaign via a slate of Faceoff Weekend showcases beginning Friday, Nov. 28.

While a vast majority of returning personnel will resume their standard positions, former rookie defenseman Owen Rahn is expected to spend his sophomore season with the forward group after showcasing some wheels and high lacrosse IQ during limited transition opportunities and work within offensive sets last year.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







