Oshawa FireWolves Re-Sign Tye Kurtz to a Three-Year Contract

Published on October 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa Firewolves forward Tye Kurtz

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the re-signing of forward Tye Kurtz to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

During the 2024-2025 season, Kurtz produced 87 points on 35 goals and 52 assists, 106 loose balls, and 6 power play goals. His production was good for 18th in points in the NLL, 17th in goals, 18th in assists, and he would finish 6th in loose balls among all forwards.

The Puslinch, ON native took the NLL by storm as a rookie in 2023-2024 as his 79 points (32g, 47a) landed him a spot on the 2024 NLL All-Rookie team and he helped lead the FireWolves to the NLL Finals. In his two seasons, he has recorded three games where he has scored 6 goals or more.

Fans can catch #2 in action at the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural game and Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm against the Toronto Rock at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.

