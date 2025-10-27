FireWolves Sign Five Players to New Contracts Ahead of Training Camp

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of five players to new contracts: Blake McDonald, Jakson Raposo, Joel Coyle, Cam Pilon, and Brendon Hoeschsmann, pending league approval.

Blake McDonald (Two-Year Contract)

The transition player from Six Nations, ON played in twelve games last season for the FireWolves collecting 22 loose balls and 6 caused turnovers while also blocking 8 shots.

Joel Coyle (Two-Year Contract)

Coyle returns to the NLL after taking off the past few seasons. The Orangeville, ON native was selected in the 3rd round (24th overall) in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft by the New England Black Wolves. He played three seasons for the Black Wolves collecting 23 points (3g, 20a), 223 loose balls, and 41 caused turnovers.

Jakson Raposo (Three-Year Contract)

Raposo is from Toronto, ON and saw action in two games last season with the FireWolves. He collected 6 loose balls in his first NLL season.

Cam Pilon (Three-Year Contract)

Pilon saw time on the FireWolves practice roster last season. He has played in net for the Cranbrook Black Wolves in the BC Jr. B Tier 2 league and also in the CTBLL (Connecticut Collegiate Box Lacrosse League).

Brendon Hoeschsmann (Three-Year Contract)

Hoechsmann is a native of Cranbrook, BC and is a defender for the University of Guelph and Calgary Chill of the Jr. B Tier 1 level of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League. He attended the FireWolves 2024 Training Camp.

