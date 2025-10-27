FireWolves Re-Sign Alex Simmons to a Three-Year Contract

Published on October 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the re-signing of forward Alex Simmons to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

The 2024 NLL Rookie of the Year had a lot to live up to after his stellar first season in the NLL in which he accumulated 96 points. During the 2024-2025 season, Simmons would rise to the occasion to match it with another 96 point season where he produced 37 goals and 59 assists as well as 81 loose balls, 10 power play goals, 2 shorthanded goals, and 1 game winning goal. He finished the season ranked 13th in the points in the NLL.

Simmons would face some adversity late in the season after suffering a knee injury that forced him to leave the game vs Buffalo on March 22. Despite the setback, he didn't miss a game and would battle through the injury to produce key goals as the FireWolves made a push to reach the playoffs.

Going into year three, Simmons will look to develop into a leader and has the potential to compete for NLL MVP.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.