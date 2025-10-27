Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Cook to Two-Year Contract Agreement

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Conner Cook to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Cook, 23, made a sincere impact on the back end throughout his rookie 2024-25 campaign, eventually ending his first professional campaign with two points (1g, 1a), 29 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers and three blocked shots in 17 regular season games played.

The Lethbridge, Alberta native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the third round (49th overall) of the 2023 NLL Entry Draft before signing a one-year contract agreement with the Mammoth Sept. 2, 2024 ahead of last season.

Named the organization's 2025 Rookie of the Year as part of the squad's annual team awards, the franchise's first-ever recipient to receive the year-one award, the feisty 5-10, 179-lb. talent plays quicker and more physically than his frame suggests.

Unafraid to mix it up with some of the league's biggest and most revered opposing players, Cook chipped in 14 penalty minutes during his first trip around the NLL circuit, reminding veterans and newcomers alike he's going to be giving his all: shift in and out.

