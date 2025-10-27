Bandits Sign Vinc to 1-Year Contract
Published on October 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed goaltender Matt Vinc to a one-year contract, pending league approval.
Vinc (6'1", 212 lbs., 6/9/1982) returns for his seventh season in Buffalo after posting a 13-5 record in 2024-25 with a 10.71 goals-against average, a .791 save percentage and a career-high 1,080:51 minutes played - the second-most in a single season in NLL history. He has been a key contributor to the Bandits' three consecutive championship titles in 2023, 2024, and 2025-marking his sixth career championship and second three-peat, having previously done so with the Rochester Knighthawks from 2012 to 2014.
Vinc holds several NLL regular-season records, including most games played by a goaltender (303), most wins (171), most minutes played (16,782:50), and most saves (11,169). He is also an eight-time Goaltender of the Year-an NLL record-and an eight-time All-NLL First Team selection. In the postseason, Vinc owns league records for most games played (56), minutes played (3,176:29), wins (40), and saves (2,088).
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Cook to Two-Year Contract Agreement - Colorado Mammoth
- Colorado Re-Signs Defenseman Owen Down to Two-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Sign Vinc to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- FireWolves Sign Five Players to New Contracts Ahead of Training Camp - Oshawa FireWolves
- FireWolves Re-Sign Alex Simmons to a Three-Year Contract - Oshawa FireWolves
- Bandits Sign Four Players to 1-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.