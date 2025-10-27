Bandits Sign Vinc to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed goaltender Matt Vinc to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Vinc (6'1", 212 lbs., 6/9/1982) returns for his seventh season in Buffalo after posting a 13-5 record in 2024-25 with a 10.71 goals-against average, a .791 save percentage and a career-high 1,080:51 minutes played - the second-most in a single season in NLL history. He has been a key contributor to the Bandits' three consecutive championship titles in 2023, 2024, and 2025-marking his sixth career championship and second three-peat, having previously done so with the Rochester Knighthawks from 2012 to 2014.

Vinc holds several NLL regular-season records, including most games played by a goaltender (303), most wins (171), most minutes played (16,782:50), and most saves (11,169). He is also an eight-time Goaltender of the Year-an NLL record-and an eight-time All-NLL First Team selection. In the postseason, Vinc owns league records for most games played (56), minutes played (3,176:29), wins (40), and saves (2,088).







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.