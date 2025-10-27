Bandits Sign Four Players to 1-Year Contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forwards Clay Scanlan and Mike Triolo, transition player Ron John, and defenseman Matt Spanger to one-year contracts, pending league approval.

An eight-year NLL veteran, Spanger (6'4", 207 lbs., 11/27/1992) joined the Bandits prior to the 2018-19 season and has compiled 46 points (14+32) and 363 loose-ball recoveries in 93 career games. Triolo (6'8", 225 lbs., 6/27/1991) was drafted by the Bandits in the third round (27th overall) of the 2015 NLL Entry Draft and has compiled 97 points (43+54) and 146 loose-ball recoveries in 46 career games.

Scanlan (5'10", 175 lbs., 9/22/2001) returns for his second season in Buffalo after recording 16 points (9+7) and 25 loose-ball recoveries in 11 games during his 2024-25 rookie campaign. John (6'0", 200 lbs., 4/17/1998) will return for his second season in Buffalo after recording two assists and 16 loose-ball recoveries in five games in his 2024-25 debut season for the Bandits. John (Angola) and Scanlan (Irving) are both from Western New York.







