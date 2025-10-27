Colorado Re-Signs Defenseman Owen Down to Two-Year Deal

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Owen Down to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Down, 26, notched several new career-high figures during his second professional campaign, including five points (0g, 5a), 53 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers, 12 blocked shots and 10 penalty minutes across his 15 regular season appearances.

The 6-5, 200-lb. regular played a key role in the Mammoth's defensive rotation and likely would've drawn into all 18 of the team's contests had he not been moved to Colorado's Injured Reserve List March 29 of last season.

The Scarborough, Ontario native was originally selected by Colorado in the first round (15th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft and remains one of the team's foundational pillars on the back end as a lengthy, dominant defensive threat.

Over his two seasons with the Mammoth, Down has recorded eight points (1g, 7a), 74 loose balls, 18 caused turnovers, 15 blocked shots and 18 penalty minutes in 23 games played.

