Bandits Acquire Mitch de Snoo

Published on November 26, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired defenseman Mitch de Snoo from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

de Snoo (6'2", 220 lbs., 10/22/1992) split his 2024-25 season between Toronto Rock and Philadelphia Wings, registering 19 points (9+10) in 18 games. He tallied 206 loose-ball recoveries last season, ranking first on the team with Toronto (109) and second in Philadelphia (97). de Snoo recorded 34 caused turnovers in 2024-25, ranking second on both teams among teammates, earning 19 with Toronto and 15 in Philadelphia.

A nine-year NLL veteran, de Snoo has 48 goals and 89 assists for 137 points and 1215 loose-ball recoveries in 142 career games. He was named NLL Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season with Toronto Rock. A native of Oshawa, Ontario, he played five seasons as a Buffalo Bandit from 2015-16 to 2019-2020, registering 58 points (13+45) in 78 games. De Snoo ranks fifth in forced turnovers (102) in Bandits' franchise history. He played in two postseasons with the Bandits (2016 playoffs and 2019 playoffs), recording eight games, one assist and 48 loose-ball recoveries.







