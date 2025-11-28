Bandits vs Swarm: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines

Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Just over six months after capturing a historic third consecutive NLL Championship, the Bandits are back for the 2025-26 season opener against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The banner raising ceremony is slated to start at 7:15 p.m. with the opening faceoff set for 7:30 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a "2025 World Champions" mini banner.

The Bandits return key cogs to the last three titles in 2024-25 NLL leading scorers Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne, 2025 NLL Finals MVP Ian MacKay and goaltender Matt Vinc. A full season preview can be found here.

The Bandits also welcomed back Ryan Benesch, who spent four seasons in Buffalo, and former Bandits draft choice Mike Triolo - acquired via trade - who watched Buffalo secure the NLL championship in May with the Saskatchewan Rush. The team also added former Bandits and 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Mitch de Snoo in a trade with Phialdelphia earlier this week.

Smith said the returnees have embraced the newcomers and young pieces such as second-year forwards Clay Scanlan, Lukas Nielsen and rookies Coltrane Tyson (2025 second-round forward) and Waukiigan Shognosh (2025 first-round goaltender).

"I've been on this team for 13-plus years, and I went through the struggles before the great years these past few years," Smith said. "I understand how hard it is to get to where we've been in the past few years. Every game is kind of a new game. Every team is trying to beat us obviously and we have to show up every night. It's a challenge in itself. We have a new team, and we're excited to see what we got."

The Bandits went 6-3 at KeyBank Center last season en route to a 13-5 regular season record.







