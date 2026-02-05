What to Expect on Native American Heritage Night, Presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Published on February 5, 2026

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits are partnering with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host Native American Heritage Night during the team's home game against the Philadelphia Wings this Saturday, Feb. 7.

The night will celebrate Indigenous heritage in Western New York and honor the origins of lacrosse, which was developed by Native American tribes as early as the 12th century.

Here's what you can expect.

Tickets for Saturday's game

Jerseys Designed by Clay Scanlan

The Bandits will wear commemorative jerseys designed by forward Clay Scanlan, a member of the Seneca Nation. The jerseys and shorts will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Allegany, Newtown, Tonawanda and Tuscarora youth lacrosse programs.

The jerseys incorporate the following elements:

Two wampum belts, one along the base of the jersey (The Dust Fan Belt) and another on the sleeve (The Hiawatha Belt). Both belts' origins are tied to the Unity of the Six Nations - Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora - which formed the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

A second design on the sleeve depicting individuals holding hands, included to represent strength and unity.

Feathers on the sides and collars of the jersey, as well as interwoven through the "B" of the Bandits wordmark.

The Haudenosaunee Flag, located on the back of the collar.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos Suite Sweepstakes

Visit Seneca Resorts & Casinos' stand, located on the West Wing of the 100 Level, to enter for your chance to win a suite to Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

Custom Bandits Lacrosse Head Sweepstakes

Ryan Jimerson, owner of Fierce Lacrosse, has designed a custom Bandits lacrosse head which will be displayed on the West Wing of the 100 Level and given to one lucky sweepstakes winner.

Fierce Lacrosse is a Native-owned lacrosse store located on the Territory of the Seneca Nation at 1979 Lenox Road in Collins, New York. The store is dedicated to growing the game of lacrosse and supports all ages and skill levels. Visit them here.

Ceremonial Faceoff

Allie George, chairman of the board of directors at Seneca Gaming, will be on hand for a ceremonial faceoff.

A member of the Seneca Nation's Wolf Clan, Chairman George grew up on the Nation's Allegany Territory and graduated from Salamanca High School, where he played lacrosse. Over the past 20 years Allie has been dedicated to supporting local youth sports organizations through coaching, officiating, and organizing tournaments and events.

Anthems and Color Guard

Layla Seneca, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation and of the Turtle Clan, will perform the U.S. and Canadian anthems pregame.

Layla will be joined by the Iroquois Post 1587 Color Guard, which includes: Stephanie Young (Army), Nancy Scott (Navy), Jennifer Helie (Air Force), Kiersten Kennedy (Marine Corps), Annette Repicci (Navy) and Patricia Schindler (Navy).

Music and Entertainment

The following guests will be in attendance to provide entertainment throughout the night:

The Indigenous Spirit Dancers will perform pregame inside the KeyBank Center entrance (near Account Services) and on the field during halftime.

The Jeremy Keyes Band will be returning to Banditland to provide its signature Blues music throughout the night.

DJ Philip Rotschild, a member of the Lowe Mohawk Turtle Clan, will perform on the 100 Level.

The Seneca Heat youth lacrosse team will take the field at halftime.

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Postgame Party

After the game, head down the street to Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino for a special postgame party. Fans will be able to meet the Bandits players, take pictures and get autographs - plus redeem their game tickets for free slot play. (Must be 21 or older to attend.)







