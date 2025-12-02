Navigating the Bye: Week 2 Around the NLL

DENVER - Survive a grueling, four week, coast-spanning Training Camp to get the fall started?

Check.

Travel north of the border to "upset" one of the industry's preseason favorites in the Vancouver Warriors in their own barn for a Week 1 victory?

Check.

Carry said momentum into another back-and-forth, 60-minute battle against one of the league's fellow excited squads after resting up all week. Right?

Enter the NLL's Week 2 schedule - which features just two games despite seeing just eight teams in action during the exciting Week 1 slate:

(1-0) Oshawa FireWolves @ (0-0) Halifax Thunderbirds (Friday, Dec. 5 @ 4 p.m. MT)

(0-0) Calgary Roughnecks @ (0-0) Saskatchewan Rush (Saturday, Dec. 6 @ 6 p.m. MT)

Both games, one per evening, will be streaming live on ESPN+ and NLL+, but it's a bit of a bummer for Mammoth fans who just watched their team begin the season with a BANG, right?

Fortunately for Colorado's athletes and players around the league, the massive Week 2 bye serves as a bit of a "Thank You" for navigating the Training Camp gauntlet, allowing personnel to rest up a bit before the regulars season stretch truly arrives.

Plus, knowing the league office deals with organizations which share their home buildings, Colorado being one of them (as the team shares Ball Arena with both the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets), likely means the NHL and NBA will be around in force this week.

The Mammoth have already been dealt some interesting cards this season, with the team primed to be on the road during four of its first six games. And it gets even more interesting as the opening month rages on, as Colorado will be forced to endure a Week 4 bye after duking it out with the Philadelphia Wings in Week 3.

With that game taking place at 11 a.m. MT, Colorado's opening 30-some days of action are a bit quirky, but if it means some mid-to-late season games at the LOUD HOUSE, they'll roll with the punches and make it work.

Colorado will enjoy four bye weeks throughout the league's 21-week season in total, with byes set to take place in Week 2, Week 4, Week 11 and Week 18.

Of course, the Mammoth have a double-header in Week 12 following the Week 11 bye, so there'll be plenty of scouting to come for the team and fans alike when February rolls around.

Speaking of scouting, last Saturday's contest against the Vancouver Warriors remains available to re-watch on NLL+ and ESPN+. Knowing Colorado plays each of the Georgia Swarm, Buffalo Bandits and Toronto Rock twice this season means there's plenty to scout from those teams' respective opening week showdowns, as well!

Colorado's looming opponent in the Philadelphia Wings haven't played quite yet, and won't before Week 3, so fans can stay tuned to Philadelphia's social media channels and web presence for additional details on the Wings' roster and beyond.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign quickly approaches! And can stay tuned to NLL.com for the latest league updates, scores and beyond!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







