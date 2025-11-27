Mammoth Open 2025-26 NLL Campaign on Road against Vancouver Warriors

After missing the NLL's postseason gauntlet in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, the Colorado Mammoth return to action during a fresh 2025-26 landscape and with a renewed set of goals and aspirations. And while the squad's grandest quest this time around involves ending its 18-game regular season slate as one of the NLL's Top 8 squads, Colorado has plenty of benchmarks, tune-ups and side quests to entertain along the way. The first of which comes in the form of the Vancouver Warriors this Saturday night, exactly 365 days after hosting Vancouver inside the LOUD HOUSE to open up last year's campaign.

Primed to take place within Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks, Colorado and Vancouver's season-opening clash represents one of four games set to star in the league's opening weekend, as the former westerly rivals join the likes of the Toronto Rock, Oshawa FireWolves, San Diego Seals, Ottawa Black Bears, Georgia Swarm and Buffalo Bandits in looking to gain a Week 1 advantage via hot starts to the slate, not to mention some additional eyes as the NLL's other six squads and associated supporters watch on from afar. With the Mammoth and Warriors' faceoff set for 8 p.m. MT, odds are up to 12 other teams may be tuning in as Colorado and Vancouver close out the Week 1 action on ESPN+, NLL+ and Altitude TV.

Add in the idea that Colorado is on the road for four of its first six games means the Burgundy Boys would be wise to rack up some wins early and often, especially knowing several of the Mammoth's first few opponents have playoff aspirations of their own. Playoff tiebreakers aren't necessary top of mind this early in the season, but that doesn't mean the weight of early-season results can't come back to haunt squads when Weeks 21 and 22 roll around.

Knowing Colorado completed an eventual 11-7 comeback on home turf to kick off last year's run means the Mammoth enter Saturday's showdown with a four-game winning streak against the Warriors alongside a 10-3 overall record against Vancouver. The last time Colorado dropped a decision to Vancouver was on March 25, 2023, as the Warriors claimed a 14-12 victory, more than two and a half years ago now.

A regular turf-side standout when the teams have met over the years, Ryan Lee has recorded 61 points (16g, 45a) across his 11 regular season showdowns against Vancouver, the second-most in franchise history when it comes to head-to-head showcases between the two teams (with Eli McLaughlin's 74 points representing the most points scored during the 13 all-time contests between the Mammoth and Warriors). In a similar vein, Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward has enjoyed his fair share of stellar performances against the Warriors, currently holding a .796 save percentage and 9.27 goals-against average throughout his 13 series appearances.

At the same time, knowing Colorado has had Vancouver's number can only be interpreted as bulletin board material for Saturday's home squad, as Head Coach Kurt Malawsky and company have combed through the Warriors' roster with one common endgame: an NLL Championship. After finishing last season with an 11-7 record and corresponding No. 4 postseason seed, that goal very much remains in contention for Vancouver. However, getting over the Mile High Hump won't be an easy task despite a reloaded Warriors lineup.

A quick glance at opening week rosters suggests both teams have retained a fair portion of their noted veterans. However, a closer look reveals each team has also endured quite the makeover, specifically up front for Colorado, as the Burgundy Boys will be without the likes of Zed Williams, Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson and Connor Robinson due to offseason trades. Add in a missing Eli McLaughlin, who's set to miss some additional time this season as he continues his firefighting career, and Colorado is without five of its top offensive talents from last season.

Fellow veterans in forward Dan Taylor and defenseman Damon Edwards (who announced his retirement earlier this fall) aren't around, while former defensemen in Sean Kriwokon, Kai George, Dalton Sulver, Brent Mitchell and company have also departed the Mile High City.

Which means Colorado is set to get a look at several new faces and big bodies, especially after selecting a pair of first-round talents during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft in forward Braedon Saris and defenseman Connor Nock. Saris is likely to get a sincere look on Colorado's right side early in the season after the organization drafted him fifth overall. Having racked up five goals during limited playing time throughout Colorado's preseason scrimmages, the 6-3, 215-lb. talent has a chance to make an instant impact for the Mammoth.

Just as Nock does, selected No. 10 overall this fall, who will rotate in and out alongside fellow rookie back-ender Dylan Hess (whom the organization selected during the 2024 NLL Entry Draft). Hess spent the summer competing alongside Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward with the Premier Lacrosse League's Philadelphia Waterdogs and is primed to bring a physical presence to Colorado's defensive trenches.

For the first time in a long time, Colorado officially rosters a faceoff specialist, as rookie Matthew Paolatto will get a look at the faceoff circle throughout the season, with Tim Edwards likely still available as a change-of-pace option.

First-year forward Jameson Bucktooth represents the only other rookie on Colorado's 25-man (21 Active + 4 Practice Player List) roster and is set to start the season on the Active Roster despite retaining his Practice Player List tag. Rookie defenseman Ari Stevens will begin the season on the Injured Reserve List, with veteran Brett Craig also on the shelf to start Colorado's campaign.

When it comes to non-rookie additions to this year's squad, it's hard not to start with forward Andrew Kew, whom the organization acquired leading into the approaching season. Blazing the preseason with a team-high seven markers, the left-handed finisher performed as advertised in Training Camp, which leads Mammoth fans to believe he'll remain a sincere threat flanked by fellow lefties in Will Malcom, Thomas Vela and an awaiting Bucktooth in the wings.

Across the set lurks known commodities in Ryan Lee, Ben McDonald and Owen Rahn, who's set to play forward this season after spending his rookie campaign primarily as a defenseman. However, it's the new-look duo of the aforementioned Braedon Saris and a newcomer in Dylan McIntosh that serves as Colorado's wild cards. McIntosh, whom the organization acquired from Vancouver this fall, matched Kew's team-high seven tallies in scrimmage play and brings three years of professional experience with him as the Mammoth embrace its new-look personnel grouping.

Of course, Dillon Ward returns to anchor the team's defensive presence in net, with sophomore Nathan Whittom set to serve as back-up once more. Rookie goaltender Kaleb Martin will represent the team's third netminding option and will begin the season on Colorado's Practice Player List.

Standing before the All-Pro in Ward comes a crew of veteran returning defenseman, including the likes of Mammoth Captain Robert Hope, Jordan Gilles, Warren Jeffrey, Conner Cook, Tim Edwards, Owen Down, Jalen Chaster and TJ Comizio. With the team likely needing a few games to adjust things in the O-zone, this defensive grouping will be the reason Colorado can get off to a hot start, as several members of the unit are more than capable of getting involved in the transition game while remaining dedicated to giving 110% in preventing the opposition to get hot, themselves.

If Colorado is approaching a bit of an in-season build, welcoming some new youngsters into the fold while parting ways with a few older assets, Vancouver is pretty much on the opposite end of the spectrum, as the Warriors have been building their roster from the ground up the past few seasons. Seeing the organization add some notable veteran talents in Curtis Dickson, Reece Callies, Shane Simpson and Jesse King suggests the team is done building and is now ready to make its run. Especially after acquiring standout goaltender Christian Del Bianco last season.

Dickson recorded 108 points (48g, 60a) last season, which included the fourth-most conversions in the league - Quite the "addition" to an offense which was already finding quality success. Of course, King's 105 points (30g, 75a) is nothing to scoff at either, specifically in regard to his 75 helpers, which ranked seventh-best last season. The transition-esque defensemen in Simpson (5g, 6a in 11 GP) and Callies (2g, 7a in 13 GP) represent quality additions to Vancouver's back-end group,

Mammoth fans shouldn't forget, though, that forward Keegan Bal was very much the team's ringleader last winter, having paced the team with 112 points (34g, 69a), and will remain a key contributor for the Warriors once again this season. Knowing Bal's 112 points ranked sixth-best amongst all NLL players last season reinforces the idea he knows how to both finish and get teammates involved. With Adam Charalambides remaining in the mix after posting 84 points (30g, 54a) during his fourth professional campaign, the Warriors are bringing plenty of firepower into Saturday's looming showdown.

Yet, it's the man standing in net for Vancouver who may serve as the biggest puzzle piece to be solved, as Christian Del Bianco is coming off yet another standout season. Having recorded career-best totals last season, including an 8.77 goals-against average and .821 save percentage in six games played, the decorated veteran knows exactly what needs to happen for the team to improve on its 11-7 record from a year ago. Knowing he's likely in net for a majority, if not all, of Vancouver's contests this time around suggests the Warriors have plenty of room to improve. The biggest key for Saturday will revolve around the game's All-Pro goaltenders. So, fans shouldn't be surprised to see a low-scoring outcome when the opening 60 are complete.

Saturday's Nov. 29 Season Opener against the Vancouver Warriors can be viewed on Altitude TV (delayed 11 p.m. MT broadcast) and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+.

Limited tickets for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Dec. 27 Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm at Ball Arena remain available.







