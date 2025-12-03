Warriors Roundup: November 2025

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Warriors wrapped up training camp, finalized the roster, and officially kicked off the regular season at Rogers Arena.

With a refreshed group, a packed promotional calendar, and momentum building both on and off the floor, there's plenty for fans to get excited about this year.

There are a lot of exciting theme nights and community events for fans to participate in and plenty of youth development opportunities through the Junior Warriors program.

In the Community

Season ticket members had the opportunity to watch a Warriors practice and intersquad scrimmage at the beginning of November, followed by a meet-and-greet and autograph session on the turf.

The Warriors released their theme night for the season and there's a few new ones this year:

First Nations Night PLUS a Teddy Bear Toss - December 13 vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Country Night - January 16 vs. San Diego Seals

Wrestling Night - February 7 vs. Rochester Knighthawks

Rock & Roll Night - February 20 vs. Buffalo

Women in Sports Night - March 6 vs. Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night - March 20 vs. Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night - April 10 vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night - April 18 vs. Philadelphia Wings

Owen Grant and Payton Cormier represented the Warriors to support the Vancouver Rise at their playoff win over the Ottawa Rapid FC, en route to their NSL Championship in the league's inaugural season.

In the Box

After preseason games against the San Diego Seals and Colorado Mammoth, the Warriors announced their final roster.

Forwards: Adam Charalambides, Marcus Klarich, Jesse King, Payton Cormier, Curtis Dickson, Keegan Bal, and Ryan Sheridan.

Defence: Captain Brett Mydske, Matt Beers, Reece Callies, Jeff Cornwall, Owen Grant, Steph Charbonneau, Shane Simpson, Ryan Dilks, Reid Bowering, Jackson Suboch, Ethan Ticehurst, and Remo Schenato.

Between the pipes, the Warriors have Christian Del Bianco and Connor O'Toole.

Forward Ryan Martel is on the injured reserve list, and Alec Stathakis is on the physically unable to perform list and is expected to be back sometime in the New Year.

Vancouver opened their season at home, falling short to the Colorado Mammoth 10-7.

The Warriors scored the first four goals of the game on the power play, showing how potent they can be on the man advantage. Keegan Bal leads the league in assists after the first week with six assists. Bal had seven points (1G, 6A) on the evening, Jesse King had four points (1G, 3A), Adam Charalambides and Curtis Dickson notched two goals and an assist each, and Ryan Sheridan had one goal and one assist.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 36 of 46 shots he faced. To read the full recap of the game, visit here.

Coming Up

The Junior Warriors Skill Development program is back and is open for co-ed U11 & U13 athletes.

This is a three-session program from December to February where players will get hands-on coaching from NLL athletes to help them take their game to the next level. For more information and registration, please visit here.

Registration is also open for Junior Warriors winter camps for children ages 6-13 to grow their love of the game while learning from the pros.

The camps take place December 22-23, and 29-30, with select co-ed and girls-only spots still available. For more information, please visit here.

The Warriors have a bye week next week and will take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Rogers Arena on December 13th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.