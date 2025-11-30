Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Mammoth

Published on November 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first meeting between the Warriors and Mammoth this season.

- The Warriors have a 32-34 all-time record against Colorado, including an 19-12 record at home.

- The two teams faced off one last season, with Colorado coming out on top 11-7 on Nov. 29/24.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Jesse King and Curtis Dickson were Vancouver's two big free agent acquisitions up front, adding a combined 78 goals and 214 points to a Warriors squad that was ninth in goals for last season.

- Shane Simpson and Reece Callies were picked up in the offseason for the back end, both adding size (6'2" and 6'6", respectfully) and the ability to move the ball in transition, having totaled a combined 20 points last season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Christian Del Bianco

- After being acquired at the trade deadline from Calgary, Del Bianco changed the fortunes of the Warriors season, going 6-0 with an 8.77 goals-against average and an 82.1 save percentage, leading the team to its first-ever playoff birth. The Coquitlam, BC native enters his 10th NLL season, one win away from 60 in his career.

PLAYER TO WATCH - COLORADO

Andrew Kew

- The Oakville, ON native is entering his first season in Colorado after being acquired in the offseason from Georgia. The three-time 30 goal scorer registered 74 points (28-46-74) last season, and is three seasons removed from a 43 goal, 106 point year.

WARRIORS VS MAMMOTH

Vancouver Colorado

0.0 GF/Game 0.0

0.0 GA/Game 0.0

0.0 Shots/Game 0.0

0.0 PIM/Game 0.0

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.