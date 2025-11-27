Warriors Lock in and Get Ready to Battle

Published on November 26, 2025

As the Vancouver Warriors prepare for the start of the regular season, the work they've put in through training camp and preseason is all geared toward being ready for game one.

The Warriors come into this season on the heels of a historic one last year. Their 11 regular season wins were the most in team history, and their six-game win streak was their longest in team history.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco enters his first full season with the Warriors after backstopping them to a 6-0 record down the stretch, and they cruised into their first-ever NLL semifinals appearance. Up front, forward Keegan Bal returns for his ninth season after setting a franchise record with 112 points (43G, 69A) last year.

The group wants to build on what they did last year, and Bal and Del Bianco say the chemistry is growing with every practice. There were growing pains in the preseason, but that's expected. The goal is steady improvement.

Bal and Del Bianco help set the tone for the team and take pride and responsibility in helping everyone get on the same page. Warriors' Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky says their skill and character elevate everyone around them.

"He's very vocal, and he's directing guys during the shift that's in front of him," Malawksy said of Del Bianco. "If things don't go well, he's not afraid to lean on guys and hold everybody accountable, because he always holds himself accountable first and foremost. I love the fact that his leadership in the net brings the best out of everybody."

Bal has reached career highs in both seasons under Malawsky, but remains a selfless driver of the Warriors' team-first philosophy.

"He welcomed these guys [free agents] with open arms and it's really genuine," Malawsky said. "He knows that they're going to make the team better and give us one step closer to try to be successful this season. It's really nice to see at the pro level that it's not about how many shots or points he's going to get per game - he doesn't care."

Having spent the second half of the season with Vancouver - and a former teammate to the free agent signings, Del Bianco feels settled heading into this year. He says younger defenders usually face a learning curve adjusting to his communication style, but with so many veterans on the back end, he sees a lot of helping hands.

"The beauty of having so many guys that have played for different teams and played in different systems is that everyone can contribute and give opinions. Then, at the end of the day, it's what [Defensive Assistant Coach] Rob Williams says, and that's what we follow. We buy into that," Del Bianco said.

Experience on a roster is irreplaceable, and Del Bianco appreciates how the veterans have helped make the team a tight-knit group, which also helps the team gel on the floor.

"There's a lot of veteran players that have had long runs at other great organizations, and when you bring that different perspective in, it adds up. It takes different characters to make a team, and I think we have a lot of those," Del Bianco laughed. "They are our co-workers-slash-family. If we're going to dinner, it's usually 18 of us or 17 of us; everything we do is as a team."

On the offensive side, Bal says the unit is still fine-tuning its timing and chemistry. Understanding how teammates get in and out of their breaks, timing their pick and rolls, and when they prefer to receive the ball, are nuances that they'll continue to finesse as the season unfolds.

In the Warriors' off-ball, on-ball system, continual movement is of utmost importance for success. Getting to the right spots is also part of the rhythm they're building offensively.

Bal has been developing synergy with fellow right-handed forwards Curtis Dickson and Ryan Sheridan. He's thrilled to play with Dickson - "one of the best to ever do it" - and says Sheridan has taken a big step in his game in the offseason.

"For us, it doesn't matter who scores. It doesn't matter who gets assists. We want to find ways that we can all be great together," Bal said. "We're always talking on the bench - also with the lefties - about what we see and ways in which we can get better. Everyone has the mindset of 'we not me,' so it's always in ways that we can be better as a unit."

As opening night approaches, Bal and Del Bianco are taking it one day at a time, and from opening faceoff it will be five minutes at a time with an emphasis on playing disciplined. The duo trains together in early-morning shooting practice and that routine stays the same this week as they prepare for Week 1.

"They're a good team, especially when they have Dillon Ward in net. Their defence is physical, it's imposing, and they're very well coached," Bal said. "It should be a close game and a hard-fought game, and I think for us, we keep doing the things that have made us successful in the past, and that will make us successful this year. It's just going to come down to execution."

"Everyone has bought into the system the coaching staff has put forth and are contributing on the floor," Del Bianco said. "The focus is on week one and building from there."

The Warriors know who they are. They're a connected, experienced group with high standards and a shared purpose. Now, it's about carrying that chemistry into opening night and trusting the habits they've built.







