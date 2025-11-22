The Warriors Steady 'Dad': Brett Mydske's Presence Builds Trust and Togetherness in Vancouver

Published on November 21, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The message from the Vancouver Warriors coaching staff is simple: get better every week. Captain and veteran defenceman Brett Mydske is helping lead the team with that mindset.

Now entering his 15th NLL season, Mydske's experience on and off the floor has taught him how to help his teammates manage pressure and get the best out of one another. With four former NLL captains on the Warriors' roster, and other leaders in the room, Mydske feels fortunate there's so much experience on the team.

"I'm just one of many leaders on this team," Mydske said. "I always find the best leaders show you, rather than ask you to do something, and that goes for all aspects of my life. In the fire service, on the lacrosse floor, any work environments, I think the best leaders are somebody that will do it and lead by example, opposed to just barking orders."

Warriors Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky says Mydske leads with his actions, and his ability to compete at a high level year after year commands respect in the room.

"He's just that grizzled vet that leads by example, and he makes it tough on the guys to get to the net," Malawsky said.

"I love his leadership. When he speaks, it really resonates with everybody. He's a great captain, and I think everyone can appreciate his leadership style. It's not in your face, it's not over the top, but it's very effective."

Players feel at home when they come into the Warriors' locker room, and the comfort level has only grown. The group is already close-knit, with veterans and newcomers blending quickly.

The Warriors' four free agent signings - Curtis Dickson, Jesse King, Reece Callies, and Shane Simpson - settled in right away from the first practice. The quicker players feel comfortable, the faster they can fit into the system and play their game. Part of that comfort comes from the culture in the room, where everyone is encouraged to help each other.

While Mydske became a father of three over the summer, his dad energy had players like forwards Marcus Klarich and Ryan Martel gravitating towards his steady presence many years ago.

"He's my fourth child; he calls me Dad," Mydske said of Klarich. "He calls my kids his brothers and sisters."

Klarich and Martel communicate with Mydske almost daily year-round and spend time together on the golf course in the summer. That kind of closeness helps him learn about his teammates' personalities, styles, and what motivates them.

"I'm a strong believer that you've got to communicate with everybody differently based on their learning styles," Mydske said. "Some people obviously can take constructive criticism, and other people you need to build up, so it's important to know the type of person you're talking to and playing with. I think the biggest thing is just to appreciate everybody's personalities and style of play and learn how to play with them."

The group has a mix of veteran experience and young talent, and everyone holds themselves accountable. From the first practice at training camp, Mydske said he liked what he saw from the team and believes those early habits will pay off as the season unfolds.

"It's the stuff guys do away from the away from the arena that really impresses me," Mydske said.

"Everybody's super accountable with their fitness, getting it in and putting in the extra effort. Showing up to the rink is easy, but it's all the little stuff you do outside the rink which pays off. We've got a really good group of guys that take it very seriously and care about each other a lot."

The tone was set from the first day of training camp, and the chemistry has grown with every practice. Vancouver fell 17-11 to the San Diego Seals in their first exhibition game, and while it wasn't the result they wanted, Mydske said they learned a lot in the process.

"Nobody wants to lose, but I think that was a good learning experience for us, and we're going to go into this weekend with a bit of a sour taste in our mouth. I think we learn from this and we move on and we make sure it doesn't happen again," Mydske said.

Mydske knows a thing or two about pressure. He was part of the Edmonton (and Saskatchewan) Rush dynasty, winning three championships in 2015, 2016, and 2018, and making the playoffs nine out of ten seasons he played there. Excellence was the expectation, and that's the culture they've started to build in Vancouver.

"I love that pressure when you come into training camp and you're expected to win, but we're just names on a paper at this point. Until we get the season going, get on the floor and create our own identity," Mydske said. "We have proven winners on our team and guys are ready for the pressure."

As the Warriors continue shaping their identity, Mydske's steady leadership is an anchor. His humility, experience and accountability are setting the tone for a group eager to take the next step.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.