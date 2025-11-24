Vancouver Warriors Announce 2025.26 Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors announced today the team's 2025.26 roster. This year's roster includes the return of a number of key veterans and free agent acquisitions, ready to take the Warriors to new heights. The full roster can be found below:

Forwards

# Name Height Weight Hometown

45 Bal, Keegan 6'2" 180 Coquitlam, BC

8 Charalambides, Adam 6'2" 195 Georgetown, ON

42 Cormier, Payton 6'2" 225 Oakville, ON

17 Dickson, Curtis 6'2" 205 Port Coquitlam, BC

19 King, Jesse 6'3" 215 Victoria, BC

14 Klarich, Marcus 6'3" 165 Burnaby, BC

91 Sheridan, Ryan 6'4" 205 Victoria, BC

Defencemen

# Name Height Weight Hometown

2 Beers, Matt 6'3" 205 Coquitlam, BC

28 Bowering, Reid 6'0" 190 Coquitlam, BC

11 Callies, Reece 6'7" 236 Langley, BC

18 Charbonneau, Steph 5'11" 175 Montreal, QC

13 Cornwall, Jeff 6'2" 218 Port Coquitlam, BC

24 Dilks, Ryan 6'1" 185 Hamilton, ON

16 Grant, Owen 6'3" 205 Newmarket, ON

12 Mydske, Brett 6'4" 215 New Westminster, BC

88 Schenato, Remo 6'4" 230 Coquitlam, BC

22 Simpson, Shane 6'2" 170 Hamilton, ON

37 Suboch, Jackson 6'5" 195 Toronto, ON

74 Ticehurst, Ethan 5'11" 192 Coquitlam, BC

Goaltenders

# Name Height Weight Hometown

35 Del Bianco, Christian 5'10" 189 Coquitlam, BC

39 O'Toole, Connor 6'1" 165 Brampton, ON

Injured Reserve

# Name Height Weight Hometown

96 Martel, Ryan 5'10" 194 Aldergrove, BC

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List

# Name Height Weight Hometown

73 Stathakis, Alec 5'11" 220 Northville, MI

Amongst returning players is 2023 Goaltender of the Year and NLL MVP Christian Del Bianco, who was acquired mid-season in 2024.25, and helped lead the Warriors to their first-ever postseason appearance.

Defenceman Ryan Dilks was also re-signed, coming off a second-consecutive Defenceman of the Year nomination, after capturing the award in 2023.24, a first for the Warriors franchise.

New additions include three local players: forwards Curtis Dickson (Port Coquitlam) and Jesse King (Victoria), and defenceman Reece Callies (Langley). Dickson and King produced 108 and 106 points, respectively, in 2024.25, finishing ninth and 10th in league scoring. Callies, a 6'6", 236lbs right-handed defenceman, posted nine points (2-7-9) in 13 games with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2024.25.

Vancouver also added defenceman Shane Simpson in free agency. The Hamilton, ON native split the 2024.25 season between the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Philadelphia Wings, recording 11 points (5-6-11) in 12 games.

The Warriors open their 2025.26 regular season with their Home Opener on Saturday, November 29, when they host the Colorado Mammoth at 7:00pm PT. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame, and start at just $29!

If you are ready for more than one game, 2025.26 Warriors Season Ticket Memberships are also available now at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

If you have a group you want to bring, or you're ready for an incredible suite experience, more information can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.







