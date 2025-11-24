Roughnecks Announce 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks Lacrosse Club announced its 21-player active roster and practice roster for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season this afternoon.

"We like the make-up of the team," said Roughnecks General Manager Mike Board. "There is a good mixture of skill, size, speed and athleticism. There's a blend of veterans and young players, a combination that provides a high compete level throughout the line-up. On both sides of the ball, there are a lot of upsides as players step into bigger roles on the team. We're excited to get the season started with this group."

2025-26 Calgary Roughnecks Active Roster

Forwards (7): Tanner Cook, Mathieu Gautier, Riley Loewen, Brayden Mayea, Haiden Dickson, Noah Manning, Tyler Pace

Defenders (12): Jack Follows, Riley Isaacs, Liam Leclair, Harrison Matsuoka, Matt Sykes, Tyler Hendrycks, Griffin Hall, Justin Inacio, Brayden Laity, Eli Salama, Kyle Pepper, Carter Cook

Goaltenders (2): Aden Walsh, Cameron MacLeod

NO PLAYER POS SH YOB HOMETOWN 2024-25 SEASON

6 Griffin Hall D R 2001 Victoria, BC Calgary Roughnecks

7 Noah Manning F R 2003 Victoria, BC Denver University

10 Brayden Laity D R 2003 Mission, BC Calgary Roughnecks

11 Tyler Hendrycks D L 2001 Stittsville, ON Calgary Roughnecks

12 Tanner Cook F L 1998 Courtice, ON Calgary Roughnecks

13 Eli Salama D R 1996 Coquitlam, BC Calgary Roughnecks

14 Matt Sykes D L 1999 Oakville, ON Calgary Roughnecks

18 Harrison Matsuoka D R 1998 Calgary, AB Calgary Roughnecks

20 Mathieu Gautier F L 2001 St. Albert, AB Calgary Roughnecks

23 Liam Leclair D L 1998 Windsor, ON Calgary Roughnecks

29 Riley Isaacs D L 2002 Calgary, AB Calgary Roughnecks

30 Justin Inacio D R 1998 Oakville, ON Calgary Roughnecks

33 Kyle Pepper D R 2002 Victoria, BC St. Bonaventure University

34 Cameron MacLeod G 1999 Georgetown, ON Calgary Roughnecks

45 Jack Follows D L 2001 Oakville, ON Calgary Roughnecks

55 Brayden Mayea F L 2001 Windsor, ON Calgary Roughnecks

68 Tyler Pace F R 1995 Coquitlam, BC Calgary Roughnecks

83 Carter Cook D L 2004 Lethbridge, AB Calgary Jr. A Mounties

88 Aden Walsh G 2001 Welland, ON Vancouver Warriors

89 Riley Loewen F L 1989 Port Moody, BC Vancouver Warriors

97 Haiden Dickson F R 2000 Delta, BC Calgary Roughnecks

Defenseman Bennett Smith has been moved to the Injured Reserve to begin the season.

Calgary will open their 2025-26 NLL campaign on the road in Saskatchewan, taking on the Rush on Saturday, December 6th before travelling to meet the Toronto Rock for Game 2 on December 13th.

The Roughnecks kick things off at the 'Dome on Sunday, December 28th for the Home Opener against the defending champion Buffalo Bandits! It is the "Return of the Red" Night presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada.

2025-26 Home Game Schedule

Sunday, December 28th vs. Buffalo Bandits

Friday, January 9th vs. Vancouver Warriors

Friday, January 30th vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Saturday, February 14th vs. Philadelphia Wings

Sunday, February 15th vs. Georgia Swarm

Saturday, February 28th Halifax Thunderbirds

Saturday, March 14th Ottawa Black Bears

Saturday, April 4th vs. Oshawa Firewolves

Saturday, April 18th vs. Colorado Mammoth

Tickets for 2025-26 Roughnecks home games are on sale Monday, December 1st at 10:00am - visit Ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000 for tickets! For fans that want to party with the 'Necks all winter long, Season Tickets are now on sale at CalgaryRoughnecks.com.







