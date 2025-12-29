Buffalo Pulls away from Roughnecks

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Buffalo Bandits by a score of 13-7 tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for their 2025-26 Home Opener in front of 11,717 fans.

Harrison Matsuoka opened the scoring early in the game with his first goal of the season in transition. The Bandits then responded with four straight goals to finish the first quarter. The Roughnecks played a solid second quarter with goals by Tyler Pace, Kyle Pepper, and Tanner Cook to finish the half trailing by a score of 5-4. Aden Walsh was solid in net with 24 saves through two quarters.

The Bandits offence took over in the second half as Dhane Smith scored three goals and added six assists for a total of nine points on the night. Veteran goaltender, Matt Vinc, was stellar in between the pipes making 41 saves on 48 shots.

Notable Roughnecks in the home opener include Tyler Pace (2G, 3A), Tanner Cook (2G, 1A), and Kyle Pepper who scored his 2nd goal of the season.

The Roughnecks next game action is on January 3rd as they head to San Diego to take on the Seals. They will then return home on January 9th as they clash with the Vancouver Warriors. Before the game, Dane Dobbie will be honoured during a "Forever A Roughneck" ceremony and banner raising. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase tickets and join the party!







