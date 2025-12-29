Black Bears Taking Fan Bus to Oshawa

Published on December 29, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Join the Black Bears on Saturday night as the team makes its first regular season visit to play the Oshawa FireWolves.

The Black Bears fan bus will depart Canadian Tire Centre at 2 p.m. on Saturday to arrive in time for the 7 p.m. start. All fans will sit together at Tribute Communities Centre to cheer on the team. Round-trip transportation and your game ticket are included for $130 plus tax. You can purchase your tickets here.

In preseason, the Black Bears travelled to Oshawa and came away with an 11-8 win. Goaltender Zach Higgins saved 49 of 57 shots against, while Reilly O'Connor potted a natural hat trick.

Connor Kearnan scored an impressive behind-the-back goal, similar to his efforts during Saturday night's win over Philadelphia.

Making the efforts even more special was that the trio all hail from the Durham Region. Higgins and Kearnan are from Courtice, while O'Connor is from Brooklin.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up at home is a Friday meeting with Halifax on Jan. 9 at Canadian Tire Centre, where the Black Bears are celebrating the Creator's Game Night.







