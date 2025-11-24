Georgia Swarm Announce Roster Ahead of 10th Anniversary Season
Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm has officially announced their 2025-26 active roster as the team enters its 10th anniversary season in Georgia. The finalized group features a strong core of returning players along with several new faces set to make their Swarm debut.
Georgia opens the season this Saturday, November 29 on the road against the defending 2025 NLL champion Buffalo Bandits. Watch party with take place for opening game will take place at the Lawrenceville Truck & Tap location. Following the trip to Buffalo, the Swarm will have a bye week before returning home for their first game in Duluth.
The Home Opener is scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena on Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Field.
2025-26 Georgia Swarm Roster
4 - Lyle Thompson
5 - Mike Manley
6 - Jacob Hickey
10 - Ben Trumble
11 - Jeff Henrick
15 - Kason Tarbell
16 - Seth Van Schepen
18 - Nolan Byrne
20 - Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre
22 - Liam McGrath
23 - Richie Connell
24 - Jordan MacIntosh
27 - Adam Wiedemann
30 - Devlin Shanahan
32 - Shayne Jackson
33 - Zach Miller
45 - Brett Dobson
48 - Michael Grace
55 - Bryan Cole
62 - Carter Page
86 - Kaleb Benedict
