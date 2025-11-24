Georgia Swarm Announce Roster Ahead of 10th Anniversary Season

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm has officially announced their 2025-26 active roster as the team enters its 10th anniversary season in Georgia. The finalized group features a strong core of returning players along with several new faces set to make their Swarm debut.

Georgia opens the season this Saturday, November 29 on the road against the defending 2025 NLL champion Buffalo Bandits. Watch party with take place for opening game will take place at the Lawrenceville Truck & Tap location. Following the trip to Buffalo, the Swarm will have a bye week before returning home for their first game in Duluth.

The Home Opener is scheduled for Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena on Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Field.

2025-26 Georgia Swarm Roster

4 - Lyle Thompson

5 - Mike Manley

6 - Jacob Hickey

10 - Ben Trumble

11 - Jeff Henrick

15 - Kason Tarbell

16 - Seth Van Schepen

18 - Nolan Byrne

20 - Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre

22 - Liam McGrath

23 - Richie Connell

24 - Jordan MacIntosh

27 - Adam Wiedemann

30 - Devlin Shanahan

32 - Shayne Jackson

33 - Zach Miller

45 - Brett Dobson

48 - Michael Grace

55 - Bryan Cole

62 - Carter Page

86 - Kaleb Benedict







