Georgia Swarm Announce Partnership with ALM Automotive Group

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm today announced a partnership with ALM Automotive Group, one of the region's premier automotive groups. As part of the Swarm's 10th season in Atlanta, the agreement grants naming rights to the Goal Zone Club, now officially recognized as the ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club inside Gas South Arena for the 2025-2026 season. The partnership also features prominent in-arena and digital branding throughout the upcoming National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

The ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club will offer fans and partners a premier hospitality experience, featuring elevated amenities, exclusive seating, and vehicle displays from ALM Automotive Group. The collaboration reflects both organizations shared commitment to excellence, community, and delivering a first-class game day experience for fans across Georgia.

"We're thrilled to welcome ALM Automotive Group to the Swarm family," said Matt Ritzer, VP, Business Operations of the Georgia Swarm. "Their reputation for excellence and commitment to the Atlanta community makes them an ideal partner as we continue to elevate the fan experience and grow the game in Georgia."

"Partnering with the Georgia Swarm is an exciting opportunity for ALM Automotive Group to connect with passionate fans and showcase our brand in an energetic, community-driven environment," said Robert Watkins, CMO of ALM Automotive Group. "We look forward to being part of the excitement all season long inside the ALMCARS.COM Goal Zone Club."

