Roughnecks Edged by Rock,11-10

Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Hamilton, ON- The Calgary Roughnecks fall on the road by a score of 11-10 to the Toronto Rock at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The Roughnecks got the early lead with Tanner Cook's first of the game early into the contest. Rookie forward Noah Manning scored two in the first quarter giving the Riggers a 3-1 lead. The second quarter was back and forth with Calgary and Toronto both scoring three times, including Haiden Dickson registering the sixth goal of the night for Calgary. Toronto would score the final goal of the second quarter, giving the Roughnecks a 6-4 lead headed into the half.

The Roughnecks and Rock went back and forth in the third quarter, both finding the back of the net twice. Tanner Cook's second of the game came on the powerplay, while Noah Manning netted his first career NLL hat trick to give the Riggers the 8-6 lead. It was the Rock who took over in the fourth quarter scoring four straight goals taking a 10-8 lead. The Roughnecks would even it up as Riley Loewen scored back-to-back goals, including his hat trick marker to tie the game 10-10. However, the comeback fell short as Chris Boushy scored the game winner with 2:08 remaining and the Rock would earn the win. The Rock outshot the Roughnecks 53-48.

Notable Roughnecks included Tyler Pace (6A), Tanner Cook (2G, 3A), Noah Manning (3G), Brayden Mayea (6A), and Riley Loewen (3G).

The Roughnecks will be back in action on Sunday, December 28th as the Buffalo Bandits come to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the "Return of the Red" Home Opener presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase tickets and join the party!







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.