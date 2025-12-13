Game Preview - Halifax at Buffalo

The Halifax Thunderbirds will look to build on their opening-game victory when they head on the road for a big showdown with the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center on Saturday night. Opening face-off is slated for 8:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

The Thunderbirds sit at 3-7 all-time against Buffalo, with their last victory against the Bandits coming in The Nest in 2024. Halifax captured its lone victory at KeyBank Center during the team's inaugural season in 2019, coming out of Banditland with a 15-10 win.

Clarke Petterson had 46 points in 10 career games against Buffalo, while Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson leads all Halifax players in goals over the same span, with 16.

Halifax will have a tough task on its hands against the three-time defending champions, but if it can come out with a win, it'll be a massive early-season boost.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

It took some time for the Thunderbirds to get going offensively in their opening game of the year against Oshawa, but once they got one to fall, they were able to post double digits en route to a victory.

Clarke Petterson (1G, 5A) and Randy Staats (2G, 3A) both had strong starts to their respective campaigns, while Cody Jamieson (2G, 2A) also helped lead his team to a victory.

Dawson Theede (2G) came up with a pair of goals that helped spark Halifax in a first-half run that eventually led to the win, and Mike Robinson (1G) got the team going in the second half to pull away from Oshawa.

Unfortunately, Thomas Hoggarth was moved to Injured Reserve ahead of Saturday's game, so it'll be next man up for the Thunderbirds in this game. Brendan Bomberry took reps out of the front gate and could be in line to do the same going forward. Christian Watts is also on the practice roster, giving Halifax some options heading into its second game of the year.

Halifax's opening goal of the year came out of the stick of Ryan Terefenko, and he, along with Jake Withers and Graeme Hossack, were pivotal to helping the Thunderbirds to a win. Tyson Bell and Colton Armstrong also chipped in empty netters to seal the season opener.

But it was the outstanding performance of Thunderbirds starter Warren Hill that stole all of the headlines last weekend. His 49-save outing was paired with becoming just the second goaltender in NLL history to allow only two goals in an NLL regular-season contest.

After a historic opener, the reigning Player of the Week will look to keep his play going this weekend. He holds a 2.00 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage.

Scouting the Bandits

Buffalo's offence will look a bit different compared to previous years, as they had both Chase Fraser and Chris Cloutier depart for Las Vegas via free agency this off-season. Despite that, the Bandits still boast a potent attack, led by a pair of NLL MVPs in Dhane Smith (4G, 4A) and Josh Byrne (2G, 4A).

The pair help to stabilize the Bandits' forward group, keeping defences on their heels. The emergence of Ian MacKay (2G) out the front gate has also been a boost for them, as the lefty has gone from a potent transition player to a star forward in the last year. Tehoka Nanticoke (2G, 1A) is also a threat to score every time he has the ball.

Depth wise, Buffalo has a pair of talented veterans in Kyle Buchanan (1G, 2A) and former Thunderbird Ryan Benesch (1G, 1A) who help them with their secondary scoring. Lukas Nielsen (1A) and Clay Scanlan (1A) round out their forward group.

The Bandits have some solid transition threats as well, with Mitch De Snoo leading the group in their last game with a goal and an assist. Dylan Robinson and captain Steve Priolo also chipped in transition tallies, while Ron John and Taylor Dooley can also get out and run.

The ageless wonder, Matt Vinc, will occupy the Bandits' net in this game. The 43-year-old holds an 11.00 GAA and a .740 SV% on the season.

Milestone Watch

Ryan Terefenko needs one loose ball to reach 600 for his career

Graeme Hossack needs eight loose balls to reach 1,200 for his career...Needs eight caused turnovers to become the seventh player in NLL history to record 250 for a career

Warren Hill needs 38 saves to reach 3,000 for his career

Jake Withers needs five loose balls to pass Ian Hawksbee for 14th all-time in NLL history for career loose balls (1,446)...Needs two face-off wins to surpass Geoff Snider for third all-time in NLL history for career face-off wins (2,151)...Needs 16 face-offs to become the fifth player in NLL history to reach 3,000 career face-off attempts

Cody Jamieson needs five points to surpass Mark Steenhuis for 16th all-time in NLL history for career points (1,014)...Needs nine assists to become the 12th player in NLL history to reach 650 assists for a career

Clarke Petterson needs two goals to pass Shawn Evans for eighth all-time in franchise history in goals scored (148)

Mike Robinson needs two loose balls to reach 100 for his career

Jason Knox needs two loose balls to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Information

Fans in Halifax can tune into Saturday's action on CTV2 as well as on NLL+ around the country.







