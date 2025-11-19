Thunderbirds Ink Nathan Fehr to One-Year Deal

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Nathan Fehr to a one-year contract.

Fehr, 21, has played one year in the National Lacrosse League, having spent last year with Philadelphia. The Wings selected him in the fifth round (60th overall) in the 2024 NLL Draft.

In seven games last season, the 6-foot, 200-pound defender registered seven loose balls and six caused turnovers while going 44-for-106 on face-offs (41.5%).

The Niagara Falls, Ontario product also just wrapped up his junior lacrosse career this past summer with the St. Catharines Athletics, playing a pivotal role on the team's back end en route to an appearance in the Minto Cup.

He posted five assists and just 24 penalty minutes in 29 outings between regular season and playoffs in the OJLL this year. Across 100 career Junior A games, Fehr has five goals and 15 assists for 20 points and 120 penalty minutes while taking face-offs and logging big defensive minutes for the Athletics.







