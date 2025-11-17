Thunderbirds Drop Preseason Finale to FireWolves

Published on November 16, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Halifax Thunderbirds came out on the wrong side of an overtime decision on Friday night, losing 8-7 to the Oshawa FireWolves at Tribute Communities Centre.

Thomas Hoggarth and Cody Jamieson each had a pair of goals for the Thunderbirds, with Jason Knox, Will MacLeod, and Brendan Bomberry also scoring for Halifax.

Drew Hutchison had a strong outing in his lone appearance of the preseason, turning away over 40 shots.

The first quarter provided an opportunity for the two teams to assess each other and get settled into the game. Oshawa came up with the lone tally, coming from Dyson Williams. The hosts carried that one-goal advantage into the second frame.

Halifax got on the board early in the second, with Hoggarth getting his first of the game off a five-hole shot on the run.

A Joel Coyle transition marker put the FireWolves back ahead, but Knox answered with a bouncer shortly after to make it 2-2. Alex Simmons and Jamieson traded goals before the Thunderbirds opened up an advantage heading into the half.

MacLeod continued his solid preseason, finishing off some strong passing from Clarke Petterson and Hoggarth to make it 4-3. Jamieson followed that up with his second off an outside twister that found twine. Finally, Bomberry scored his third of the preseason in transition with 1:18 remaining to put Halifax up 6-3 after two.

The second half opened up with the two defences and goaltenders locking things down for their respective sides. The score remained 6-3 through 45 minutes.

Oshawa was able to slowly chip away at the Halifax advantage in the final frame, with Ethan Walker scoring with 13 minutes left in regulation. Jonathan Peshko added another just over two minutes later, making it a 6-5 game, and Peshko got the tying goal on the power play with just under five minutes to play.

But Halifax's first goal of the half came courtesy of Hoggarth, who finished off a turnover in front of the crease to make it 7-6 Thunderbirds in the dying minutes. With the goalie pulled, Taggart Clark knotted the game again, sending it to overtime in the process.

Oshawa was able to find the winner on their first possession of the extra frame, with Williams scoring to seal the game.

The Thunderbirds will kick off their 2025-26 campaign at home on Dec 5 when they welcome Oshawa to The Nest.

