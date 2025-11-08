Thunderbirds Open 2025-26 Training Camp

Published on November 7, 2025

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds open their Training Camp ahead of the 2025-26 season this weekend, with the team converging at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena in Six Nations of the Grand River on Nov 8.

The team will jump right into action on their opening day, playing their opening pre-season contest against the Colorado Mammoth at ILA on Nov 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Halifax will be back in action the following Friday, Nov 14, when they head on the road for a showdown with the Oshawa FireWolves. Opening face-off for that contest is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Thunderbirds will bring 33 players to camp this year, and will have to cut down to a 23-man Active Roster and a Four-Man Practice Roster before the opening weekend of the season on Nov 28.

Here is a breakdown of every positional group and who the Thunderbirds will have at camp this fall.

Draft List

Jack Charbonneau (LD), Ethan Lee (RD), Alex Marinier (RF)

Hold Out List

Cole Kirst (RF), Carter McKenzie (RD)

Forwards

Colton Armitage (L), Brendan Bomberry (R), Bo Bowhunter (L), Thomas Hoggarth (R), Cody Jamieson (L), Jason Knox (L), Will MacLeod (L), Clarke Petterson (R), Mike Robinson (L), Randy Staats (R), Dawson Theede (L), Skkylar Thomas (L), Christian Watts (R)

Halifax was paced last season by the righty pair of Randy Staats (32G, 70 A) and Clarke Petterson (30G, 70A), who became the first pair of Thunderbirds teammates to reach the 100-point plateau in the same season. The team also got a career-best season from Thomas Hoggarth, who finished third on the team in scoring with 31 goals and 62 points.

On the left side, Dawson Theede finished tied for the team lead in goals (32) despite only playing in 12 contests. Cody Jamieson also set history at the end of the 2024-25 season, becoming the first Indigenous player to reach 1,000 career points. The Thunderbirds captain ended the year with 23 goals and 54 points. But the biggest breakout came from 2023 draftee Mike Robinson, who had 54 points in his first NLL season.

Halifax will be looking at lefty Jason Knox in this camp. Knox had 39 points in his first year in Halifax. After a 50-point rookie year in Panther City, he'll be looking to build on a solid first year in The Nest.

New to the Thunderbirds this year is lefty Will MacLeod, who the team selected 12th overall in the 2025 NLL Draft. Following a strong junior career and a standout summer with Brooklin, he'll be looking to have an immediate impact for Halifax offensively.

Among the players competing for spots in camp will be Christian Watts, who was on the Thunderbirds' practice roster last year; Skkylar Thomas has been a proven scorer in the senior summer circuits during his lacrosse career, and Colton Armitage is coming off playing in the Minto Cup for St. Catharines.

Defenders

Colton Armstrong (R), Tyson Bell (L), Austin Blumbergs (R), Graeme Hossack (L), Stone Jacobs (R), Alex Kew (R), Ethan O'Connor (R), Johnny Pearson (L), Curtis Romanchych (L), Trevor Smyth (L), Payton Tasse (L), Ryan Terefenko (R), Nonkon Thompson (L), Levi Touhey (R), Mitch Wilde (R), Max Wilson (R), Jake Withers (R)

Halifax returns its defence from last year that helped the team make it to the NLL semi-finals. Ryan Terefenko (17G, 21A) led all Thunderbirds in scoring last season, and he was named a finalist for the NLL's Transition Player of the Year award. His longtime running mates, Jake Withers (5G, 16A) and Graeme Hossack (5G, 16A), also had some of their most productive two-way campaigns since entering the NLL.

Ethan O'Connor joins the Thunderbirds following a strong career out of the back gate. He's a strong defender who also kills penalties, and his prior championship experience with multiple NLL organizations should help Halifax in its pursuit to bring a title back to the East Coast.

Stone Jacobs is coming off a strong Presidents Cup performance, finishing with over a point per game in the National Senior B Championship while helping Snake Island to the title. Draftees Payton Tasse and Levi Touhey will each look to crack the team, while returning players like Alex Kew and Austin Blumbergs will be coming into camp hungry to earn a spot in the opening night lineup.

Goalies

Ashton Brown, Warren Hill, Drew Hutchison

The Thunderbirds return the same trio of goalies that featured on the roster last season. Brown served as the team's third goaltender during his rookie year. The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native was selected by his hometown team in the 2024 NLL Draft.

Halifax's starting duties were split between Hill and Hutchison during the season. The former held an 11.42 goals-against average and a .764 save percentage with a 6-4 record during the 2024-25 season, while the latter had a 5-3 record to go along with an 11.96 GAA and a .760 SV% last year.







