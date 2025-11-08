Knighthawks' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in Preseason Opener

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally but ultimately came up short in a 16-13 preseason loss to the Calgary Roughnecks Friday night at Brampton Memorial Arena.

Rochester showcased a balanced offensive effort with 11 different goal scorers, led by two-goal performances from Ryan Lanchbury and rookie Clifford Gaston. Additional tallies came from Ryan Smith, Thomas McConvey, Matt Gilray, Josh Medeiros, Chad Tutton, Brad McCulley, Graydon Hogg, Gareth Haigh, and Adam Thistlethwaite.

Thistlethwaite, a 2025 NLL Entry Draft selection, ignited a six-goal fourth-quarter surge with a shorthanded marker at 3:24. Fellow former University at Albany standout Graydon Hogg followed just 35 seconds later to cut the deficit to 16-9. McCulley, Smith, Lanchbury, and McConvey added goals during the run, bringing Rochester within three with just over a minute remaining.

In goal, Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft split the first half, while free-agent signee Jackson Brown played the entire second. Hartley finished with 14 saves and Hutchcraft turned aside 10 shots. With Calgary holding a 7-5 halftime lead, Brown entered in the third quarter and made 17 saves over the final 30 minutes, including seven in the fourth.

The Knighthawks continue preseason action on Saturday, Nov. 8, when they take on the Philadelphia Wings at 3:00 p.m. at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Rochester wraps up its exhibition schedule on Saturday, Nov. 22, against the Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Brampton Memorial Arena.

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 5:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







