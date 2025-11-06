Three Heads Brewing and Knighthawks Hosting Kickoff Event November 13

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks and Three Heads Brewing will host a kickoff event for the brewing of Knighthawk Hazy IPA ahead of the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the brewery's Tasting Room at 186 Atlantic Ave. in Rochester.

Knighthawks players Brad Gillies, Dan Coates, Ryland Rees, and Jake Piseno, as well as broadcaster Craig Rybczynski and Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey, will be on hand. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win various Knighthawks prizes, tickets, and merchandise.

Mike Danger and Gene Battaglia, hosts of The Sports Bar radio show on 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester, will broadcast live from the event from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., including a live segment with a Knighthawks player at 4:05 p.m.

"We are thrilled to work with the new ownership group and to continue to brew Knighthawk Hazy IPA," said Daniel Nothnagle, President of Three Heads Brewing. "They are as committed to bringing a championship quality team to Rochester as we are in brewing great beer."

Knighthawk Hazy IPA is brewed to be juicy. Loaded with Citra and Mosaic hops, the notes of mango, papaya, and citrus are a delight for the senses. Set on a soft and fluffy background, the mouthwatering fruit flavors of this Hazy Hawk beg for another taste.

"Our partnership with Three Heads Brewing has been such a great fit because we both take pride in representing Rochester," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "Knighthawk Hazy IPA has become a fan favorite and a fun way to connect with our community off the turf. This launch party is an exciting way to get ready for the season and celebrate something that's uniquely ours."

Knighthawk Hazy IPA is available on draft and in cans at Three Heads Brewing on Atlantic Avenue. Also look for it at Wegmans locations across the Greater Rochester Area, in other stores where craft beer is sold and on tap throughout the area. Knighthawk Hazy IPA will also be available at all Knighthawks games.

The Knighthawks open the season on Sunday, Dec. 14, in San Diego, with the home opener set for Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. Fans can put down deposits for season tickets by calling 585-510-1616. For more information, visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.







