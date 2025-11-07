Thunderbirds, Petterson Agree to Three-Year Extension

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forward Clarke Petterson to a three-year contract extension.

"I couldn't be happier with signing a long-term deal. There is no place that I would rather play than in Halifax," Petterson said. "We're building something special here with the best players, teammates, and fans in the league, and I am so excited to be a part of it."

Petterson, 28, is a five-year National Lacrosse League veteran, having spent all of those seasons as a member of the Thunderbirds. He was the organization's inaugural draft pick, being selected fifth overall in the 2019 NLL Draft.

Over the last two seasons, Petterson has posted 100-plus points, becoming the first Thunderbirds to reach the milestone on multiple occasions. He and Randy Staats also became the first set of Halifax teammates to reach 100 points in the same season. Petterson finished the 2024-25 campaign with 30 goals and 70 assists. He also added four goals and 13 points across three playoff contests last year.

His best season came in 2023-24, when Petterson had a career-high 40 goals and 104 points across 18 games.

In 82 career outings, the Toronto, Ontario product has 144 goals and 254 assists for 398 points to go along with 434 loose balls.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.