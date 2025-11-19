National Lacrosse League Partners with ALT Sports Data to Launch Regulated Sports Betting Across the League

Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a landmark partnership with ALT Sports Data, the leader in comprehensive sports betting data and engagement solutions for alternative and emerging sports. The agreement marks the NLL's official entry into the regulated sports wagering space and will enable legal, League-approved sports betting markets across all NLL games.

Through this partnership, ALT Sports Data will collect, manage, and distribute official NLL competition data to licensed sportsbooks and media partners around the world. Leveraging ALT Sports Data's proprietary trading platform and advanced analytics, fans will gain access to real-time odds, innovative betting markets, and deeper statistical insights that enrich their connection to the sport.

"The NLL continues to solidify itself as one of the most exciting live sports experiences in North America, and introducing regulated sports betting is a natural and important next step in our growth," said Brett Frood, Commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. "ALT Sports Data's technology, expertise, and global integrity standards make them the ideal partner to help us enter this space responsibly, securely, and with an emphasis on elevating viewership and the holistic fan experience."

ALT Sports Data - whose platform powers official betting markets for leading alternative and emerging sports - will support the NLL in developing live and micro-market betting opportunities, delivering accurate and league-verified data to ensure consistency, integrity, and trusted market creation across sportsbook partners.

"The National Lacrosse League is a premier, fast-paced sports property with one of the most passionate fanbases in North America," said Todd Ballard, President & Chief Growth Officer at ALT Sports Data. "We're excited to bring the NLL into the global sports betting ecosystem through innovative markets and best-in-class data delivery designed to deepen fan engagement and expand the league's reach."

As part of the agreement, the NLL and ALT Sports Data will collaborate with industry-leading integrity partners to monitor wagering activity, uphold regulatory compliance, and protect athletes, teams, and fans. The partnership reflects the NLL's commitment to transparency, innovation, and the long-term growth of the sport.

About the National Lacrosse League The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America's largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the third consecutive year during the 2024-25 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across Canada and the United States, and recently unveiled its largest brand campaign ever, "Welcome to The Next Major League'Ãâ¢" and introduced its comprehensive grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed'Ãâ¢, that will expand the League's footprint to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok. Games are available live and streaming on TSN, TSN+, ESPN, and NLL+.

About ALT Sports Data ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, ALT Sports Data enables their partners to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.

Their official and exclusive league data rights power [PRTL], their proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, ALT Sports Data provides real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world that include FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365 and Stake.

Further, their demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 200+ million social media fans and followers, rivaling the world's largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, they efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. ALT Sports Data further accelerates engagement via their owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com.







