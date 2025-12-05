Game Preview - Halifax vs Oshawa

Published on December 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds kick off their season on Friday night when they welcome the Oshawa FireWolves to Scotiabank Centre. Opening face-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

These two teams met only once last year, with the Thunderbirds erasing a 9-3 deficit to storm all the way back and win the game for their first victory of the 2024-25 season on home floor.

Historically, however, the FireWolves have been a thorn in the side of the Thunderbirds, with Halifax sitting at 2-4 all-time against them. They also won a game against them in Albany back in early 2023.

However, the teams sit at a razor-thin margin when it comes to goals, with the Thunderbirds holding a slim 60-59 advantage in the all-time series.

These two teams are among the best in the NLL, making for what should be an exciting matchup in The Nest to open the season.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds kick off their campaign in the friendly confines of Scotiabank Centre, where they went 6-3 a year ago in the regular season.

It was a banner offensive year for a few members of Halifax, with Randy Staats (32G, 70A) reaching the 100-point mark for the first time in his career while Clarke Petterson (30G, 70A) reached the milestone for the second consecutive year. The pair also became the first Thunderbirds teammates to hit 100 points in the same season.

Cody Jamieson (23G, 23A) became the first Indigenous player in NLL history to reach 1,000 career points, Thomas Hoggarth (31G, 31A) had new career highs in both goals and points, and Dawson Theede (32G, 22A) set a new career high in goals. Rookie Mike Robinson (22G, 32A) also had a strong first NLL season and will be looking to build off of it this year.

Halifax's forward group will get a boost with 2025 first-round selection Will MacLeod joining the fold on the left side. He's a strong passer who can also finish the ball efficiently, which should help Halifax spread the wealth even more than they already have.

Defensively, Halifax was led by their three-headed monster of Graeme Hossack (5G, 16A), Jake Withers (5G, 16A), and Ryan Terefenko (17G, 21A), who also had great years as two-way threats. Terefenko finished as a finalist for the Transition Player of the Year, while Withers was also dominant on draws and on loose balls.

Some of the Thunderbirds' biggest additions of the off-season came on the back end, with Brendan Bomberry joining Halifax through free agency. He'll provide a big transition boost and an option to stay and play offensively when needed.

Ethan O'Connor has also joined the fold, bringing crucial experience on the back end as well as steady play and penalty-killing ability. The two-time NLL champion should be a seamless fit for the Thunderbirds' defence.

In net, Warren Hill and Drew Hutchison split time in the crease last season. While the team could give each a strong look throughout the season, so stay tuned for the starter for Halifax on the night. Hill posted an 11.42 GAA and a .764 save percentage. Hutchison had an 11.96 GAA and a .760 SV%.

Scouting the FireWolves

Oshawa opened its season last weekend in a showdown with the Toronto Rock at Tribute Communities Centre, with the FireWolves coming out on top of a close 8-7 score.

As usual for Oshawa, Alex Simmons was the man who pushed the team forward in the victory, scoring a pair of goals and six points to pace the FireWolves on the night.

Ethan Walker also had two goals and three points, while Taggart Clark and Tye Kurtz also finished with three points apiece.

Defensively, Oshawa has some solid depth, with Colton Watkinson, Nick Chaykowsky, Mike Byrne, and Kyle Rubisch headlining the group. Zac Masson is emerging as a good pickup for the team, while they have some exciting young pieces in Zach Young, Will Johansen, and Jaxon Fridge.

But the defence is held down by a former NLL Goalie of the Year in Doug Jamieson, who was in top shape a week ago, making 48 saves for his first victory of the season. The veteran netminder holds a 7.00 GAA and a .873 save percentage after the opening contest of the year.

Milestone Watch

Clarke Petterson needs two points to reach 400 for his career

Ryan Terefenko needs four loose balls to reach 600 for his career

Graeme Hossack needs 13 loose balls to reach 1,200 for his career, needs eight caused turnovers to become the seventh player in NLL history to reach 250 for a career

Cody Jamieson needs nine points to surpass Mark Steenhuis for 16th All-Time in NLL History for career points (1,014)

Jake Withers needs 20 loose balls to surpass Ian Hawksbee for 14th All-Time in NLL History for career loose balls (1,446)

Broadcast Info

Fans in Canada can tune into this game on TSN5 as part of the NLL on TSN's Game of the Week







