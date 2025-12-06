Oshawa FireWolves Drop Second Game to Halifax Thunderbirds

Published on December 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves gather following a Tye Kurtz goal

HALIFAX, NS - In their second game of the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, the Oshawa FireWolves (1-1) fell to the Halifax Thunderbirds (1-0) in a physical affair, 11-2.

Tye Kurtz finished with two goals, Dyson Williams had two assists, and goaltender Doug Jamieson made 35 saves on 43 shots.

In a penalty-filled game, both teams had multiple chances to capitalize on special team situations. Oshawa was able to get their looks both on the outside and inside; they were just unable to beat Halifax goaltender Warren Hill.

The game began with three penalties in the first two minutes that resulted in a 4-on-3 power play for the FireWolves. Tye Kurtz found the back of the net to make it 1-0 for the road team early on. Later in the quarter, the teams traded goals. Ryan Terefenko scored in transition for Halifax before Kurtz scored his second of the game on a bullet from the outside to make it 2-0. Before the quarter expired, Halifax tied the game to make it 2-2 after the opening 15 minutes.

The second quarter was a good quarter for Oshawa. They were playing more physically, able to find more shooting lanes, and winning loose-ball battles. A few FireWolves defenders who stood out were Nick Chaykowksy who picked up 11 loose balls and caused 2 turnovers as well as Will Johansen who scooped up 9 loose balls and caused a career high 5 caused turnovers in the game. Despite the FireWolves defensive efforts, Halifax found more offensive chances and scored three straight to take a 5-2 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Oshawa kept trying to mount a comeback, but Hill made save after save to keep the FireWolves out of the net. Oshawa found more looks on offence, but it wasn't enough. The home side would add a few more on the scoreboard as the FireWolves dropped their second game of the season.

The FireWolves will now regroup and fly to Duluth, GA, to face the Georgia Swarm next week on Saturday, December 13, at 7:30 PM ET. Fans can stream the game on TSN+, ESPN+ and NLL+.

Visit oshawafirewolves.com to purchase your tickets for our next home game on Friday, December 19, at 7:30 PM ET for our Teddy Bear Toss Night!

