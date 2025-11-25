Vancouver Warriors Kick off Their 2025.26 Season with Their Home Opener, Presented by Seaspan, on November 29th

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors are back and ready to light up Rogers Arena for another season of hard-hitting, intense, and competitive lacrosse! After a busy offseason and a focused training camp, the team is sharper, faster, and hungrier than ever! The team will host their Home Opener, presented by Seaspan, on Saturday, November 29th at 7:00pm when they take on the Colorado Mammoth. This will be the first time the Warriors open the season at home since the 2021.22 season.

"We are excited to welcome fans back to Rogers Arena for another season of action-packed lacrosse," said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. "After last season's historic campaign, which saw the Warriors reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, we are eagerly awaiting another season of passion, skill, and memorable nights. We look forward to celebrating the excitement, talent, and community that make Warriors lacrosse so special, and to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the season."

The Warriors are looking to build upon last season's success, making moves to bolster the team's roster in the offseason. The team signed former 100-point forwards Curtis Dickson and Jesse King to bolster the offensive talent up front and added defencemen Reece Callies and Shane Simpson on the backend to help with ball movement and transition play. Vancouver also re-signed key pieces, including Keegan Bal, 2024.25 Defenceman of the Year Ryan Dilks, and 2022.23 Goaltender of the Year and NLL MVP Christian Del Bianco. With an improved lineup and burning desire to take the next step as a team, the Warriors head into the season with a renewed confidence and energy, ready to take on each challenge that comes their way.

Home Opener Highlights Include:

Fan-favourite and award-winning country music artist Karen Lee Batten will kick off the night with a powerful rendition of the national anthems!

Black Pontiac is bringing the energy with electrifying live performances. Make sure you don't miss it!

Experience a brand-new opening sequence and full team introduction to get everyone hyped for the season!

Visit the Kids Club at Section 104 and get an airbrush tattoo courtesy of Tattoos for Now and show off your Warriors spirit!

Do you have what it takes to conquer the ultimate foodie challenge? Stick around at halftime to see who can devour the most hot dogs in record time. The winner scores bragging rights, an amazing prize, and eternal Warriors glory!

Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $29 in the bowl and $31 in the Party Zones. Be sure to secure your seats for one of the hottest tickets in town! Get your tickets today!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found HERE!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Home Opener, presented by Seaspan - Saturday, November 29 vs Colorado Mammoth

First Nations Night, presented by TD - Saturday, December 13 vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, January 16 vs San Diego Seals

Wrestling Night, presented by Vegain - Saturday, February 7 vs Rochester Knighthawks

Rock & Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 20 vs Buffalo Bandits

Women in Sports Night - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







