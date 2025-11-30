Warriors Faceoff against Colorado Mammoth for Home Opener

Published on November 30, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors are excited to kick off their 2025-26 season with a home opener against the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday night.

The matchup at Rogers Arena is on Saturday, November 29th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The Warriors played their final preseason game against the Mammoth last weekend, Colorado edging Vancouver 9-8. For Vancouver, forwards Curtis Dickson, Jesse King, Adam Charalambides, and Marcus Klarich all notched two goals in the exhibition matchup.

Vancouver returns their top two scorers from last season - Keegan Bal and Charalambides, and adds top free agent signings Dickson and King to the forward group. Last season, in their one meeting against the Mammoth, Bal tallied three points (2G, 1A) and Charalambides had two points (1G, 1A).

The Warriors' defensive core is back and led by captain Brett Mydske. NLL Transition Player of the Year, Owen Grant is part of the returning defensive group ready to pick up where he left off last season. Grant had a hat trick against Colorado last season. Free agent signings on the back end, Reece Callies and Shane Simpson, are ready to get the season started.

Goaltenders Christian Del Bianco and Connor O'Toole are between the pipes for Vancouver, both netminders saw action in the preseason games. Christian Del Bianco helped the team to a 6-0 run in the latter half of the season and to the team's first-ever semifinal appearance while posting a career-best 8.77 goals-against average.

Del Bianco is four assists away from reaching 100 career assists and one win away from 60 career wins.

Colorado returns its top two scorers from last season. Ryan Lee collected 95 points (36G, 59A) and New Westminster native Will Malcom notched 81 points (35G, 46A).

Other local talents in the forward group include Pitt Meadows native and former Warrior Dylan McIntosh, Burnaby's Thomas Vela, and Delta's Ben McDonald. The back end has Richmond's Jordan Gilles and Coquitlam's Jalen Chaster.

To keep up with the action this season, you can watch games on TSN+ or NLL+. It's free to sign up for NLL+ and you can do so here.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 30, 2025

Warriors Faceoff against Colorado Mammoth for Home Opener - Vancouver Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.