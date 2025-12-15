Navigating the Bye: Week 4 Around the NLL

Published on December 15, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - Three weeks around the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have already come and gone.

The holiday season is quite literally around the corner.

And wouldn't you know it, the Colorado Mammoth are embracing their second bye session in three weeks, with the Burgundy Boys currently resting up ahead of the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener Dec. 27 against the Georgia Swarm.

With attendance for the squad's highly-anticipated season debut inside Ball Arena creeping toward the five-digit mark, knowing nearly 10,000 Colorado lacrosse supporters are preparing to don their favorite Mammoth jerseys and associated swag for a big ole "Welcome Back" celebration, fans who haven't secured their tickets yet would be wise to do so SOON!

Of course, the Colorado lacrosse community has the opportunity to interact with Mammoth players, coaches and staff in-person ahead of this season's Home Opener Dec. 20, as Mingle with the Mammoth returns to Sheraton Downtown Denver from 1-3 p.m. THIS Saturday!

Fans can swing by the team's home away from home (located at 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202) to enjoy photo opportunities with their team members, acquire player autographs and enter to win some Mammoth swag via event giveaways!

And while the National Football League (NFL) will begin to invade the holiday weekend slate, courtesy of a pair of matchups between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon, lacrosse fans will be treated to four different matchups, including:

(1-1) Vancouver Warriors @ (1-2) Oshawa FireWolves (Friday, Dec. 19 @ 5:30 p.m. MT)

(1-0) Philadelphia Wings @ (1-0) Rochester Knighthawks (Saturday, Dec. 20 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(1-1) Georgia Swarm @ (1-1) Saskatchewan Rush (Saturday, Dec. 20 @ 6 p.m. MT)

(1-1) Ottawa Black Bears @ (0-1) Las Vegas Desert Dogs (Saturday, Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. MT)

All four games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+!

It's not as fun as watching the Burgundy Boys, themselves, but knowing Colorado's next two opponents in the Georgia Swarm and Rochester Knighthawks are duking it out this weekend provides a bit of a scouting opportunity for players and the squad alike!

And after dropping a close contest the Philadelphia Wings last weekend, 8-7, perhaps a trip back to the drawing board can't hurt. Of course, that conversation will start and end in the O-zone, as Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward and his defensive unit have limited opponents to just seven and eight goals, respectively, during Colorado's first two showdowns.

Colorado will endure four bye weeks throughout the league's 21-week season in total. And with the Week 2 and Week 4 rest sessions out of the way, Mammoth fans will only need to embrace two more weekends without their favorite turfside team, with Week 11 and Week 18 byes remaining.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign quickly approaches! And can stay tuned to NLL.com for the latest league updates, scores and beyond!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's Dec. 27 LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







