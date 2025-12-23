Mammoth Extend Offer Sheet to Restricted Free Agent Forward Jack Hannah

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization extended an offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Jack Hannah.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs now have the option to match the offer sheet.

If the Desert Dogs opt to match the offer sheet, Las Vegas will retain the rights of the right-handed forward.

Hannah has yet to report with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs this season, whom he's spent the first three seasons of his professional career with.

That said, the idea that Hannah hasn't played yet this season and signed Colorado's offer sheet suggests he may have some interest in playing outside Henderson, Nevada, in the near future.

Throughout his three seasons in the league, the University of Denver product has racked up 222 points (98g, 124a), 207 loose balls, nine caused turnovers and 17 penalty minutes across 54 regular season appearances. Hannah has yet to make his postseason debut, as the Desert Dogs have failed to qualify for playoff competition during the franchise's first three campaigns.

During his 56 collegiate appearances, the Milford, Ohio native recorded 155 points (103g, 52a), 62 ground balls and seven caused turnovers rocking crimson and gold.

Colorado currently rosters five right-handed forwards, including Ryan Lee, Dylan McIntosh, Ben McDonald, Braedon Saris and Owen Rahn, which would make Hannah the sixth, should he clear the designated 72-hour response period allotted to Las Vegas.

