Mammoth Tie Franchise Record Six-Game Win Streak Via 13-12 Victory over Las Vegas

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) secured a 13-12 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Friday night at Lee's Family Forum.

Courtesy of the win, Colorado advanced to 7-2 on the season while tying a franchise record for the team's longest win streak at six, the first time the club has accomplished the feat since 2012.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward surpassed Pat O'Toole with the fifth-most goaltender minutes played in NLL history on a night where he stopped 43 of 55 shots faced.

Andrew Kew (5g, 1a) and Will Malcom (0g, 6a) paced Mammoth scorers with six points each, while Jack Hannah (2g, 3a), Dylan McIntosh (2g, 3a) and Owen Rahn (3g, 0a) enjoyed standout performances.

Mitch Jones got the contest's scoring started 100 seconds in after the Desert Dogs were afforded an early power-play advantage. Firing from long range, the veteran got Las Vegas on the board first inside Lee's Family Forum.

Returning to face the franchise in which he helped establish, forward Jack Hannah got hot early. Beating Las Vegas netminder Landon Kells far-side, No. 33 was on the hunt.

Andrew Kew faked high over the set before peeling back crease-side and placing a fellow far-side bid around Kells to make it two in a row for the Mammoth midway through the opening quarter.

A few minutes later, Jonathan Donville beat Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward to tie the game at two per side.

But defenseman Ari Stevens retaliated with a transition tally moments later to reinstate a one-goal lead for Colorado. The goal serves as the rookie's second of the season as he continues to proves himself as a capable threat in odd-man situations.

Establishing a two-goal lead for the Mammoth, Dylan McIntosh fired high over a seal to convert a power-play look and get Colorado out in front 4-2.

Just 31 seconds later, Kyle Killen was afforded some space up high and sent a long-range missile past Ward to reduce Colorado's lead to one.

Evening the game at fours midway through the second, Chris Cloutier finished a power-play look by netting his first of the night. Less than a minute later he earned the home team a one-goal advantage as momentum shifted in favor of the Desert Dogs.

Completing the natural hat trick in less than five minutes, he accepted a pass right outside of the crease before stumbling forward and flinging the ball into the net.

Ending the Desert Dogs' four-goal run a mere 22 seconds later, Kew doubled down for the good guys after rolling to the left and sizzling one past Kells to make it a 6-5 game.

Back in front by two was Las Vegas as Jackson Webster spun around his defender and beat Ward with a quick effort with less than two to play in the half.

When the opening 30 concluded, the Desert Dogs owned a 7-5 lead.

But it was the Mammoth who opened the scoring when the second half dawned, as Kew put the finishing touches on his hat trick 90 seconds into the third quarter.

Notching a shorthanded effort three minutes later, Owen Rahn finished a step-down look by lighting the lamp as Colorado battled back to create a 7-7 contest.

Rahner was feeling it in the third, as the sophomore scorer received a dish stationed right on the edge of the goal line. Quick-sticking the feed in instantaneous fashion, No. 7 recorded his second-straight tally as the Mammoth were in front by one.

Making it four in a row for Colorado, Kew notched his fourth of the night as a wave of momentum ebbed in the Mammoth's favor late in the third.

Yet, the home team responded just 11 seconds later following a faceoff scrum turned breakaway opportunity for drawman Tyrel Hamer-Jackson.

Tying the game once more, this time at nine per squad, Cloutier converted a power-play goal 2:17 into the final quarter as the home crowd came alive.

AK42 captured the lead back for Colorado via his fifth marker of the game during a reset in the O-zone. Accepting a pass from Hannah, he slammed one five hole past Kells.

Making it two in a row, Rahn completed his second hat trick of the season, finishing a back door look as the Mammoth were in front 11-9 with just under 12 minutes to play.

Three-straight now for Colorado after Hannah netted his second of the night. Kells got a good piece of the shot, but the ball trickled past the goal line as the Mammoth were up three.

Short side strong, McIntosh continued Colorado's late-night run as he rolled to the right and sent a heater on net, which chased Kells from net for the time being.

Adam Poitras fought hard to earn a goal midway through the fourth to bring the Desert Dogs back to within three as the game intensified.

Mitch Jones continued to fuel a late run for Las Vegas courtesy of a strike with 4:44 remaining on the scoreboard as Colorado was up just two goals.

The drama was dialed to 11 as Jones notched No. 12 for the Desert Dogs. Stinging a corner from afar, the veteran completed his hat trick as Las Vegas was back within one late.

When the final buzzer rang, Colorado was in front, 13-12.

Colorado will now complete its back-to-back weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 at Ball Arena.

Limited tickets remain for Colorado's Valentine's Day showdown against the Toronto Rock, so be sure to lock in your tickets and get ready to TUSK UP!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.