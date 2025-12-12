Lacrosse Fans Set to Mingle with the Mammoth December 20 at Sheraton Denver Downtown

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are officially back in action, with the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener primed to welcome the Georgia Swarm and nearly 10,000 dedicated fans to Ball Arena Dec. 27.

And while the team will have only participated in two regular season contests at that point, the team will be coming off its second bye week, with the squad set to endure some additional rest during the league's fourth week of professional box lacrosse.

So, with the Burgundy Boys set to travel to Denver Dec. 19-21 for some tune-up practices, team bonding and beyond, the organization has teamed up with Sheraton Denver Downtown once again for some holiday-themed festivities!

Enter Mingle with the Mammoth, as the team's BIGGEST fans are invited to swing by the newly redesigned space in the heart of Downtown Denver while interacting with their favorite Mammoth players, coaches and fellow supporters!

Not to mention an appearance from the Wild Bunch team dancers and WOOLY, himself!

Fans are welcome to participate in photograph and autograph opportunities with their favorite Mammoth personnel with chances to win exciting Mammoth giveaways are on tap for all attendees!

A cash bar will be available to all guests, so be sure to bring some markers, smiles and your favorite Mammoth swag as the team rings in the holiday and Mammoth season throughout the jolly afternoon!

WHO: Colorado Mammoth Players & Staff + The LOUDEST fans in the league!

WHAT: Mingle With The Mammoth (Photographs/autographs/mingling with players & staff)

WHERE: Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel | 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202

WHEN: Saturday, December 20, 2025 1-3 p.m. MT

WHY: To celebrate the return of Mammoth Lacrosse + Enjoy time with the community!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign quickly approaches!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener against the Georgia Swarm Dec. 27 at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







