Vancouver Warriors Host 5th Annual First Nations Celebration, Presented by TD, on December 13th

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors are excited to host their fifth annual First Nations Celebration, presented by TD, on Saturday, December 13 as they take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. This meaningful night brings the community together for a heartfelt celebration of First Nations culture and honours the history and impact of the Creator's game.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to live, work, and play on the traditional ancestral, and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. This special evening is a celebration of Indigenous culture, traditions, and the vibrant communities that have been part of this land for centuries. As fans and players come together for this annual event, the Vancouver Warriors honour the rich heritage and contributions of local First Nations communities.

Arrive early for a pregame ceremony with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Be sure to check out West Coast Bannock serving select menu items at Section 101, and booths from Lacrossing Barriers and Access Futures at Sections 111 and 101, respectively!

To commemorate the Warriors First Nations Celebration, t-shirts with a limited-edition logo, designed by artist Pete Natrall, will be worn during player walk-ins. The logo includes several meaningful symbols:

The Salish eye and face represent the ancestors and creators who watch over and protect us.

The three stars symbolize the past, present, and future of the people, highlighting connection across generations.

The pointed ends of the V and W are inspired by traditional Musqueam and Squamish art, grounding the design in rich cultural heritage.

Inspired by the way orcas protect and care for each other in their pods, the tail puts community strength at the heart of the logo.

This limited-edition collection, which includes hoodies and t-shirts, can be purchased exclusively at the team store!

In addition to the team's annual First Nations Celebration, the Warriors are also hosting the team's first Teddy Bear Toss! Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal and toss it onto the turf in the third quarter, following the Warriors first goal of the second half. A limited number of teddy bears will also be available for purchase in-arena. All proceeds will be donated to the Vancouver Venture for Diversity Society to support local initiatives.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with fast-paced lacrosse action, electric in-game moments and plenty to cheer for both on and off the turf. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $29 in the bowl and $31 in the Party Zones. Be sure to secure your seats for one of the hottest tickets in town! It's the perfect opportunity to be part of a night that celebrates culture, community, and Warriors lacrosse.







