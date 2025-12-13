Rush Edged at Black Bears
Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - Zach Manns led the way with 3 goals, and Robert Church recorded his 900th point in a narrow loss to the Ottawa Black Bears.
It was a goaltender battle early as the first quarter ended with just one goal scored for the Black Bears, scored by Sam Firth.
Ottawa got out to a 3-0 start midway through the second before Zach Manns scored his first goal off a great individual effort by Ryan Keenan. Manns would add another goal and an assist on Robert Church's goals, ending the quarter with a 3-3 tie.
The third started with a flurry of goals as we scored 3 in the first 1:31 of the quarter. Robert Church scored his second of the game, giving him 900 career points. Ottawa added 2 goals, and Manns closed out the quarter with his 3rd goal of the game, ending the quarter with a score of 8-5.
Ottawa would go on to score 6 straight in the fourth, with the game ending at a score of 11-8. Jeff Teat recorded 9 points for the Black Bears while Zach Manns led the way for the Rush with a 3-goal, 4-point performance.
We are back in action at home in Saskatoon next weekend for a showdown with the Georgia Swarm.
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2025
- Rush Edged at Black Bears - Saskatchewan Rush
- Warriors Ready for Week 3 Matchup against Desert Dogs - Vancouver Warriors
- Vancouver Warriors Host 5th Annual First Nations Celebration, Presented by TD, on December 13th - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Welcome Defending NLL Finalists Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Lacrosse Fans Set to Mingle with the Mammoth December 20 at Sheraton Denver Downtown - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.