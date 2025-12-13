Rush Edged at Black Bears

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - Zach Manns led the way with 3 goals, and Robert Church recorded his 900th point in a narrow loss to the Ottawa Black Bears.

It was a goaltender battle early as the first quarter ended with just one goal scored for the Black Bears, scored by Sam Firth.

Ottawa got out to a 3-0 start midway through the second before Zach Manns scored his first goal off a great individual effort by Ryan Keenan. Manns would add another goal and an assist on Robert Church's goals, ending the quarter with a 3-3 tie.

The third started with a flurry of goals as we scored 3 in the first 1:31 of the quarter. Robert Church scored his second of the game, giving him 900 career points. Ottawa added 2 goals, and Manns closed out the quarter with his 3rd goal of the game, ending the quarter with a score of 8-5.

Ottawa would go on to score 6 straight in the fourth, with the game ending at a score of 11-8. Jeff Teat recorded 9 points for the Black Bears while Zach Manns led the way for the Rush with a 3-goal, 4-point performance.

We are back in action at home in Saskatoon next weekend for a showdown with the Georgia Swarm.







