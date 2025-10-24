4 Rookies Signed for 2025/26 Season

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - We have signed three 2025 draft picks and one 2024 draft pick for the 2025/26 season.

Three 2025 draft picks have been signed, including first-round pick Levi Verch, second-round pick Julien Belair, and 6th round pick Dagan Carlson.

Verch, a 6'2 left-handed defender, spent the 2025 season with the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Verch recorded 28 caused turnovers in 15 games with the Hawks.

Julien Belair spent last season with the Whitby Warriors, recording 30 goals and 56 assists in 37 games.

Dagan Carlson, who hails from Melfort, Saskatchewan, spent 4 years at Mayville University.

Marcus Needham, who was previously drafted in the 4th round of the 2024 NLL draft, also signed a 3-year deal.

Our first game of the season is at home on December 6th against the Calgary Roughnecks.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.