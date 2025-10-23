Warriors Sign Forward Jesse King

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jesse King on a multi-year contract, pending NLL approval.

"We are very proud to announce the signing of Jesse King," said Malawsky. "Adding another player from BC and Vancouver Island is exciting. Jesse is one of the best floor generals in the NLL. His lacrosse IQ is off the charts. His ability to make his teammates better and everyone around him better is a skill in itself. Jesse's familiarity with the guys in the room will make his transition to the team seamless. Jesse is also an NLL Champion and understands what it takes to reach the ultimate goal. We are thankful Jesse has put his trust and belief in our organization and are excited for the fans to see his wizardry."

King, 33, recently completed his sixth season with the Calgary Roughnecks, registering 106 points (30-76-106), 85 loose ball recoveries and five caused turnovers, adding five points (2-3-5) in one playoff game. King led the Roughnecks in assists, finished second in points, and tied for third in goals across 18 games.

The 6'3", 215lbs forward has suited up for 113 career games, split between Georgia and Calgary, recording 576 points (192-384-576). King has also appeared in 12 playoff games registering 49 points (18-31-49), capturing the NLL Cup with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2019. He also helped lead the WLA's Victoria Shamrocks to a Mann Cup title in 2015 and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 World Championships.

The Victoria, BC native was originally selected by the Georgia Swarm in the first round, third overall, in the 2015 NLL Draft.







