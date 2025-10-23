Bandits Sign Shognosh, Tyson to 3-Year Contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Coltrane Tyson and goaltender Waukiigan Shognosh to three-year contracts, pending league approval. Shognosh was selected in the first round (14th overall) and Tyson was taken in the second round (21st overall) of the 2025 NLL Entry Draft. Shognosh was named the Ontario Junior Lacross League Goaltender of the Year in 2025 after posting a 15-8 record for the Peterborough Lakers.







