Colorado Mammoth Continue Free Agency Frenzy with Ten Signings

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed ten players to respective contract agreements, each of which are set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

The following players have completed a contract agreement with the organization following the opening of NLL Free Agency, listed alphabetically:

Reese Barnes, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Kaymen Diabo, Forward (Three-year contract agreement)

Jake Harrington, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Dylan Hess, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Matthew Paolatto, Faceoff specialist (Three-year contract agreement)

Brian Simmons, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Sebastian Simonson, Forward (Three-year contract agreement)

Ari Stevens, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Zach Terry, Forward (Three-year contract agreement)

Aaron Woods, Forward (Two-year contract agreement)

Nathan Woods, Defenseman (Three-year contract agreement)

Primed to compete with the Mammoth for the first time beginning next weekend during the team's opening week of Training Camp action in Lakewood, Colorado, the group joins the likes of Mammoth veterans Robert Hope, Jordan Gilles, Tim Edwards and company in inking new deals following the NLL and NLLPA completing a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







