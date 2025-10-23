Bandits Sign Orleman, Dooley to 1-Year Contracts
Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Taylor Dooley and goaltender Steve Orleman to one-year contracts, pending league approval.
Dooley (6'0", 185 lbs., 12/23/2001) returns for his second season in Buffalo after recording one assist and seven loose-ball recoveries in four games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25. Orleman (6'1", 185 lbs., 5/7/1999) returns for his third season in Buffalo after being active for all 18 games in 2024-25 and appearing in three of those games.
